Jota Jordi sums up Real Madrid's first match of the season: 'That...'

Real Madrid opened the 2025/26 LaLiga season with a victory at Santiago Bernabéu against Osasuna by 1-0. Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot, in a play that has caused multiple interpretations. The play, along with a sending off in the final minutes, was more than enough to make the white team's debut the central topic of soccer debate in Spain.

The penalty awarded to Mbappé and the red card to Abel Bretones have fueled discussions among fans, journalists, and executives. One of the most viral comments came from Jota Jordi's social media.

Jota Jordi's critical message after the match

The El Chiringuito panelist posted a forceful message on his Twitter account: "First match and they're already winning with a penalty that isn't... How difficult this year is going to be." His post reached thousands of interactions in just a few hours, reflecting the impact these controversial refereeing decisions have when they affect Real Madrid.

| Real Madrid

Jota Jordi's stance didn't surprise the audience who regularly follow his television appearances, where he usually shows himself as critical of the white club. However, the debate wasn't limited to his comment. Other key figures also gave their opinions after the clash.

The penalty on Mbappé, the decisive play of the match

The key play occurred in the 50th minute (minuto 50), when Mbappé fell inside the box after contact with Juan Cruz. The referee didn't hesitate to point to the penalty spot, even though the footage offered a less clear reading.

There was contact from the Osasuna defender, although it didn't seem strong enough to cause the fall. In fact, the replay shows a possible prior step by Mbappé himself on Cruz before the takedown. The referee's interpretation was decisive and Mbappé didn't miss from twelve yards (11 meters), giving Real Madrid all three points in their league debut.

Osasuna president offers another perspective

After the match, Osasuna president appeared on El Chiringuito and surprised with an assessment opposite to Jota Jordi's. He admitted that for him the play was indeed a penalty, accepting the referee's decision. His statements contrasted with the anger of much of the red fans, who felt harmed in a match they had competed in seriously up to that point. The coach, Alessio Lisci, also criticized the play.

The second major controversy came in the final moments, when the referee sent off Abel Bretones for an alleged elbow. The play was reviewed and left many doubts, as some believed the contact didn't justify the red card. Osasuna finished with ten players and without the ability to seek an equalizer in the final stretch.

Real Madrid add three points at the start of LaLiga, but do so surrounded by refereeing controversy. Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso highlighted his players' effort, while the media spotlight remains on the penalty to Mbappé and Bretones's sending off. Jota Jordi's message reflects the tension with which these kinds of decisions are perceived, which will surely continue to set the media tone throughout the season.