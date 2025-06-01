Tomás Roncero attacks Barça after PSG win the Champions League: 'it's a team...'

PSG's first Champions League victory has not only sparked celebrations, riots, and debate in France. Tomás Roncero's reaction has ignited a new controversy, this time focused on the eternal blaugrana rival. The well-known journalist and panelist has taken advantage of the historic Parisian triumph to launch a direct criticism at Barça, following Inter's resounding defeat in the final and their unexpected superiority in previous rounds.

a tweet that leaves no one indifferent

Just a few minutes after PSG's thrashing of Inter Milan, Tomás Roncero spoke out on Twitter with a message as blunt as it was controversial: "PSG have been infinitely superior. The thrashing is historic. The question is: How could this Inter score seven goals against Barça? The answer is simple. Barcelona is an overrated team and this limited Inter exposed them."

The comment quickly went viral, amassing more than 1 million views in just a few hours and provoking responses from fans of all teams.

| F.C. Barcelona, El Chiringuito

context: Inter, Barça's executioner and PSG's victim

Inter's path to the final was, without a doubt, one of the most surprising factors in this edition of the Champions. The Italian side had eliminated Barça in the quarterfinals with an aggregate thrashing that still resonates in the memory of blaugrana fans. However, in the Munich final, the same Inter were swept aside by PSG, who played a fast-paced brand of soccer and gave the Italians no chance.

| Real Madrid, Canva

Roncero's reflection is framed within this direct comparison between the matchups. Is Barça far from Europe's elite? Was Inter a "measuring stick" that exposed the blaugrana's shortcomings? The statistics and recent results invite debate, but they also highlight the tendency of some analysts to magnify Barcelona's problems after every European setback.

the impact of the statements and the eternal rivalry

This is not the first time Tomás Roncero has used social media to take shots at Barça after a European night. In this case, his message has reignited a recurring discussion among fans and experts: To what extent can a team's level be judged by a bad matchup or a poor night? Is Barça really "overrated," as the Madrid journalist claims, or are they simply going through a rebuilding phase in a highly demanding context?

The Roncero case exemplifies how, in the age of social media, soccer analysis can be distorted by the urgency of an easy headline and immediate impact. Labeling Barça as "overrated" after a poor knockout round and emphasizing the comparison with Inter may be appealing to some sectors, but it oversimplifies a much more complex reality... one that Real Madrid do not like. Hansi Flick's side are much superior and still have room for improvement.