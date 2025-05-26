Xabi Alonso wants Florian Wirtz in Madrid, Florentino doubts: 'I would only sign him if...'

Real Madrid faces a decisive summer with several challenges ahead and a squad that, on paper, seems destined to continue competing for all titles. Yes, despite everything. After the close of a bleak season, the club's leadership is already starting to talk about new signings and potential major moves. The sports management is known for acting with caution, especially when it comes to high-cost signings that could disrupt the delicate balance of the locker room.

According to recent reports, Xabi Alonso is clear about his goal: he wants Florian Wirtz at Real Madrid. This has been asserted by journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon. The coach's confidence in the German player is total, as he considers him a "connector" capable of elevating the level of play and adapting to the automatisms he intends to implement at the club.

Wirtz has been an essential piece in Alonso's scheme in his previous stage, and the coach believes he can be the perfect link between the midfield and the forward line, providing creativity, penetration, and the ability to break lines. However, the operation will not be easy, mainly due to the cost involved and because, for the management, it is not a priority position at the moment.

| Bayer Leverkusen

Florentino Pérez's dilemma and the club's roadmap

Real Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez, is known for evaluating every market move with great caution, especially when it comes to operations that exceed the 100 million euro mark. In this case, Bayer Leverkusen would have set Florian Wirtz's price at around 150 million, a figure that has raised doubts in the club's management.

The decision to go for the signing will depend, to a large extent, on the result the team achieves in this summer's Club World Cup. The club would only seriously consider Wirtz's arrival if, after strengthening the defense with the names already secured, the collective performance in the international event doesn't meet expectations and there is a sense of stagnation in the offensive play. It would be then that Florentino could give the green light to an operation of this magnitude, seeking a coup to relaunch the project.

Who would be the affected one?

The arrival of Florian Wirtz would have a direct impact on Real Madrid's current offensive structure. With the assured presence of Mbappé, Vinicius, and Bellingham in the attack zone, the German's incorporation could push Rodrygo into a secondary role. In fact, it is not ruled out that, if the signing is completed, the Brazilian forward might end up leaving the club, either due to a lack of playing time or a possible transfer given the saturation of talent in the squad.

The potential of a quartet formed by Mbappé, Vinicius, Bellingham, and Wirtz is undoubtedly one of the most exciting in European football, but also a challenge when it comes to managing egos, playing time, and roles within the locker room.