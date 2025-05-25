Atlético on the attack: A Premier League star for the wing, battle with Arabia

There is no quiet summer at Atlético de Madrid. The red-and-white club faces the transfer market with the clear intention of closing the gap with the two giants of LaLiga, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, but also with the challenge of building a squad capable of competing in the Champions League, where every detail can make a difference.

Simeone and his sports management have shown in recent years that Atlético's transfer policy is not based on major overhauls, but on surgical operations that enhance the squad's weaknesses. In this context, the search for a top-level right winger was not among the absolute priorities, but the market opportunity could provoke a strategic move key to the future of the colchoneros.

The name on the table in the Metropolitano offices is Mohammed Kudus, one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League. It is an ambitious bet, as West Ham, his current club, made an investment close to 45 million euros just a year ago and has no intention of easily parting with its star. As journalist @SamC_reports explained on Twitter, Atlético has established an initial formal contact, although the negotiation promises to be complex.

| Transfermarkt

The situation is further complicated by the emergence of Saudi clubs, which already tried to acquire the winger in winter and maintain their interest for the next market. West Ham already rejected very high offers in January and will only consider a departure if the financial proposal is absolutely irresistible. For the red-and-whites, competing with the Saudi financial muscle will be one of the biggest challenges.

A standout footballer

In the last Premier League season, the player in question played 31 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists, with a total of 2,586 minutes on the field. These numbers reflect both his consistency and his importance within West Ham's schemes, where he has alternated the right wing with appearances in more central positions, thanks to his versatility and explosiveness.

His ability to create danger, both in transition and in positional attack, is one of his greatest virtues. Additionally, his dribbling skill and tendency to seek one-on-one situations make him an ideal resource for Simeone's Atlético, a team that often struggles against opponents who sit back and needs offensive alternatives to unlock difficult matches.

The internal analysis conducted by the coaching staff is clear: the colchonero squad needs depth and imbalance on the wing. Although the right winger is not the number one priority —the defense and midfield also require reinforcements— the possibility of incorporating a player with Premier League experience and international projection is seen as an opportunity to make an immediate quality leap.

Simeone has insisted on the importance of having fast and vertical profiles to maintain competitiveness in the three competitions. A signing of this level would allow for effort management and avoid the physical drop that usually affects the team in the decisive part of the season.

The big question lies in West Ham's final stance, which, despite not playing European competitions next season, is not in a hurry to sell its star player. Only an "offer impossible to refuse" would change the scenario, and that is where Atlético must carefully measure its steps. The red-and-whites are not in a position to enter an uncontrolled auction, especially with the siege of Saudi clubs that could raise the price to figures beyond reach.