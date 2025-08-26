José Álvarez sparks fear with Barça and the return to Camp Nou: 'Little...'

The wait to return to Camp Nou remains a headache for FC Barcelona. Although the initial plan included a partial return in September, doubts about the stadium's real viability are growing every day. The technical inspections that will be carried out today at the blaugrana coliseum will mark a turning point in the club's immediate future.

A decisive review for the immediate future

José Álvarez, during his appearance on El Chiringuito, revealed that this Tuesday, inspectors from Barcelona City Council are visiting Camp Nou again to assess the state of the construction work. The decision made after this inspection could determine whether the club can fulfill its desire to reopen the stadium in September. Otherwise, it will have to delay its return.

According to Álvarez, the atmosphere in the culé offices is not particularly optimistic. The club understands that municipal technicians are being too strict about some minor aspects. Meanwhile, the construction company believes that certain work already meets the basic safety requirements. The result: the feeling that the City Council is putting up obstacles that slow down the project's progress.

Montjuïc, a patch that's starting to wear out

Barça are still playing at Montjuïc, a stadium that was considered a temporary solution from the start but now threatens to last much longer than expected. Although the club reached an agreement with the City Council to have the Olympic venue available, the reduced capacity and lack of comfort have created widespread discontent.

The schedule doesn't help either. The match against Valencia CF on matchday four was highlighted as the symbolic return to Camp Nou, with a limited capacity of 27,000 people. However, administrative hurdles and areas of the stadium that still don't meet safety standards are putting that date at risk.

The standoff between City Council and Barça

What worries the blaugrana board the most is the growing clash with the City Council. While municipal officials insist that they won't sign any certificate until all safety requirements are guaranteed, Barça believe that excessively strict criteria are being applied.

The club understands that minor details are delaying the approval of key permits and, as a result, preventing fans from returning to their stadium. The tension is also reflected in public communication. While the City Council appeals to caution, the culé environment perceives a sense of frustration at not being able to speed up the process.

Uncertain scenario for the Champions

The major added problem is the Champions League. UEFA has already unofficially conveyed that they won't allow European matches in a partially operational stadium, with one side stand closed and other areas still under construction. For this reason, Barça will have to inform UEFA before the end of August which stadium they'll use until January.

Everything suggests that Montjuïc will remain the main venue for international matches, even though they had dreamed of inaugurating the new Camp Nou on a great European night.