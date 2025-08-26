Critical situation with Vinícius at Real Madrid: Florentino knows it, imminent decision

Real Madrid are experiencing days of maximum tension. What seemed like a simple tactical substitution by Xabi Alonso has ended up becoming a real institutional problem. Vinícius Júnior, the club's symbol in recent years, has entered a dangerous dynamic that is affecting both the locker room and the board led by Florentino Pérez.

The disagreement that erupted in Oviedo

According to OK Diario, Vinícius's absence from the starting line-up in the league opener against Real Oviedo wasn't a casual decision. The Brazilian hadn't started a match on the bench since 2021, with Carlo Ancelotti still in charge of the bench.

He came on in the second half and, although his performance was inconsistent, he managed to assist Kylian Mbappé for the second goal and scored the third himself. However, his serious expression after the final whistle reflected a deep discomfort. The player interpreted that Xabi Alonso's decision went beyond sports, understanding that his role within the team may be changing.

| Real Madrid

A precedent in the club world cup

This wasn't the first time Vinícius sensed the threat of being benched. During the last Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso's initial plan was to leave him out of the starting eleven in the semifinals. Only Arnold's injury caused the coach to modify his scheme and keep the Brazilian in the team, even if it was on the right wing.

That situation already created discomfort for the player, who now, with his confirmed absence from the starting line-up in LaLiga, sees what he feared most confirmed: that he is no longer an undisputed starter at Real Madrid.

The player's decision: not to renew

The tension isn't only about sports. OK Diario details that Vinícius has decided not to extend his contract, which ends in June 2027. His strategy is to reach that year with two options open. Either renew with a huge loyalty bonus or leave as a free agent to a major European club that offers him a multimillion-dollar contract.

This decision breaks the tacit agreement he kept with Real Madrid, the same club that has supported him in the most difficult moments of his sports career. Both on and off the field.

Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez's position

In Valdebebas, they aren't willing to let the situation drag on to the limit. Florentino Pérez and the board are clear that if the Brazilian keeps refusing to renew, a sale plan will be activated next summer.

Real Madrid paid €45 million (45 million euros) for him in 2018 and don't plan to lose that investment by letting him leave for free. The club also believes that Vinícius isn't reciprocating the loyalty he has been shown. A clear example was the absence of the Madrid delegation at the 2024 Ballon d'Or gala, in protest over the lack of recognition for the Brazilian.

Florentino was even willing to break the club's strict salary scale to reward the player with a star contract. But the demands for a high renewal bonus blocked any approach.