José Álvarez exposes Nico Williams's and Félix Tainta's game against Barça

FC Barcelona fans are coming to terms with the fact that Nico Williams won't be a Barça player. The forward for Athletic Club has renewed his contract until 2035 and has increased his release clause by more than 50%. Once again, the footballer and his agent have deceived Barça, which, if it wants to strengthen its attacking line, will have to look for alternatives outside San Mamés.

In recent weeks, a lot of contradictory information has been published about Nico Williams's signing for FC Barcelona. Athletic fans have felt deeply hurt, to the point of erasing the Navarrese's face from a mural where his teammates also appeared. In the end, the situation has taken a one hundred eighty degree turn and the hatred and resentment have turned into love: Nico Williams is staying.

It's clear that if the player had wanted to play at Camp Nou, he would've made an effort. Joan Garcia made it very clear that he wanted to wear Barça's colors and didn't want to play in the Premier League. Luis Figo, when he became the biggest traitor in Barça's history, also made an effort to embrace Florentino Pérez and stab Joan Gaspart, who didn't know how to handle the situation, in the back.

This is how El Chiringuito contributor José Álvarez explained it. The sports journalist made it clear that the striker could've done much more and that all signs point to a move orchestrated by Nico Williams himself and his agent, Felix Tainta.

A very dirty move against FC Barcelona that would have the complicity and connivance of Javier Tebas. The goal would be to erode Barça and damage its public image.

Joan Laporta didn't want him

The sports journalist made it clear in his tweet that Joan Laporta didn't want to sign Nico Williams. They convinced him. Or he let himself be convinced. His agent offered him and the president, pressured by the media environment, tried to sign him. "Barça is above everything else", the sports journalist concludes.

Nico Williams has used Barça

Just as Kylian Mbappé used Real Madrid to renew with PSG and extend his contract, Nico Williams has used FC Barcelona to improve his contract with Athletic Club. The Frenchman, seasons before signing with Real Madrid, when everyone thought he would leave for free, reached an agreement with Nasser Al‑Khelaifi and left the white fans, with Tomás Roncero at the forefront, looking ridiculous.

Now it seems that the striker born in Navarre has done the same with FC Barcelona. He has secured a salary increase, renewed with his club, and, at least during the 2025/2026 season, won't be a FC Barcelona player.