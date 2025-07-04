José Álvarez exposes Nico Williams again: 'Barça has found out...'

The summer saga has come to an end, not in the way FC Barcelona fans expected. Nico Williams, one of the club's main targets to strengthen the attack, has officially renewed his contract with Athletic Club de Bilbao until 2035. His new contract includes a substantial salary increase and a significant rise in his release clause.

What seemed like an advanced deal, even with the approval of both parties, has ended in a resounding disappointment for Joan Laporta and his board. Barça was willing to make a major financial effort, but the conditions changed at the last minute.

The negotiation seemed closed

For weeks, Nico Williams's name has been on everyone's lips. From the player's camp, there was a clear desire to play for Barça. He even accepted that the club couldn't offer him written guarantees about his immediate registration due to financial fair play limitations.

Everything pointed to a closed deal: Barça was preparing to pay the release clause and the player, excited about the idea of sharing a locker room with Lamine Yamal and other young talents, seemed ready to say yes.

The agent's role, key in the outcome

However, in recent days, the situation became unexpectedly complicated. Félix Tainta, Nico Williams's agent, asked to include a clause in the contract that would allow him to leave if Barça couldn't register him. This condition, completely unrelated to what had been agreed, deeply angered the blaugrana leadership.

José Álvarez, journalist from "El Chiringuito", confirmed the breakdown: "Barça won't lift a finger for Nico Williams anymore". He added that Laporta felt betrayed after having given the green light to the deal, even though he wasn't initially one of the president's priority signings.

Athletic Club wins the battle

But the change of course has been complete. Instead of wearing the blaugrana jersey, Nico Williams has decided to stay in Bilbao, where he has been welcomed as a hero. His renewal until 2035 has been presented as an institutional triumph for Athletic Club, which manages to keep one of its top figures at the best moment of his career.

The Basque club has made a strong bet: a salary on par with the best in the squad and a release clause that far exceeds €60 million. For the Rojiblanca fans, Nico's continuity is a source of pride.

Barça left without their desired winger

For FC Barcelona, the decision is a severe setback. Hansi Flick was counting on Nico Williams as a key reinforcement for his offensive scheme, providing speed, dribbling, and goals from the left wing. His profile fit perfectly into the new sports project.

Now, the German coach and Deco will have to look for alternatives in the market, knowing that quality options are scarce and time is running out. The room for maneuver shrinks with each passing week.

Feeling of having been used

The feeling at Camp Nou is that they've been used. Many compare what happened with Nico Williams to what happened at the time with Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid. The player flirted with Barça, caused excitement among the fans, and ended up using that interest to secure a renewal under unbeatable conditions.

Meanwhile, in Bilbao, they celebrate his continuity as a symbol of loyalty to the Rojiblanco project, while in Barcelona, they're already looking at other names. The market remains open, but the emotional blow is clear: one of the most desired players in LaLiga won't land at Camp Nou.