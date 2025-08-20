José Álvarez confirms it, culers don't like it: price Barça asks for Casadó

Marc Casadó was one of the pleasant surprises of last season. After a great preseason, Hansi Flick gave him an undisputed starting spot in the first months of competition and he replied with intensity, high pressing, and personality in midfield. However, the situation changed drastically in January, when Frenkie de Jong regained his place in the center of the field. Since then, the young Catalan gradually lost importance until he was left without playing time in the final matchdays.

In fact, Casadó didn't play a single minute in the last four LaLiga matches of the previous season. He also didn't take part in the opening league match of the 2025/26 season, which means he has now gone five official matches in a row without playing.

Flick sends a message with his decisions

Hansi Flick trusts Frenkie de Jong and the recovery of Marc Bernal, which further reduces Casadó's prominence. He did take part in the Asian preseason tour and in the Trofeu Joan Gamper, but he wasn't a starter in any match. The German coach's message is clear: he believes the academy product won't have an important role this year.

According to José Álvarez on Sport Plus, the club is aware of this and will meet with the player and his representatives this week to clarify his immediate future. Barça's intention is to put two options on the table: accept his secondary role or leave on a transfer.

The price Barça are asking for Marc Casadó

The big news revealed by Álvarez is the price Barcelona are demanding to let the midfielder leave: at least 30 million euros. The club believes this is a fair amount for a player developed at La Masia, under contract, and who has already shown his undeniable value.

The decision doesn't convince many fans, who see Marc Casadó as one of their own and want him to stay. However, Barça prefer to keep a high bar so as not to lose a footballer with room to grow and an international market.

Interest from the Premier League and Italy

José Álvarez also reported that there are teams interested in signing Casadó. There are clubs from the Premier League and Serie A that have been following his progress for some time and would be willing to make offers if Barça open the exit door. The 30 million value may deter some offers, although in England it's an amount several projects can afford.

The meeting scheduled for this week will be key to determining the outcome. The player's intention is still to continue at Barça, but he is aware that he will have little playing time. Flick sees him as a secondary piece and the competition in midfield increases with Bernal recovered and De Jong as untouchable.

The market remains open and Marc Casadó's situation will be solved soon. For now, the club keeps a firm stance: whoever wants him will have to pay at least 30 million euros.