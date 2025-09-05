Joan Laporta wants Julián Álvarez: he will sell a Barça player to sign him

Camp Nou is experiencing weeks of internal reflection and transfer market moves are already on the board's agenda. Joan Laporta, determined to strengthen the attack, has set his sights on a very specific name that could shape the team's immediate future.

Laporta's dream with Julián Álvarez

The blaugrana president believes that Julián Álvarez embodies the type of forward Barça needs, according to El Nacional. At 25 years old, the Argentine has accumulated experience in Europe and a World Cup in his trophy case, which boosts his profile. His versatility to play as a center forward, attacking midfielder, or even starting from the wing is a factor highly valued by Flick. The German wants a player capable of coexisting with Robert Lewandowski in this final career transition.

Julián Álvarez's situation at Atlético de Madrid favors Barça's strategy. The forward isn't going through his best moment with Cholo Simeone and some recent reports point to a certain discontent with his playing time management. Although he is undisputed in his national team, his role at the Metropolitano club is more questioned, and that situation opens a window of opportunity that Laporta intends to seize. The price, however, would be around €90 million, a figure that requires balancing outgoing transfers.

| YouTube

Ferran Torres, the piece that can unlock the deal

In this scenario, Ferran Torres comes into play. The Valencian forward recorded his best season as a blaugrana last year with 19 goals in all competitions. He was a starter in key matches such as the Copa final against Real Madrid or the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan.

However, according to El Nacional, the board doesn't rule out selling him. Atlético have already shown interest in the past and could be a natural destination to lower the cost of Álvarez's arrival. In addition, Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa or Newcastle have recently inquired about his contract situation.

At Barça, there is an ongoing debate about the future of the attack. Lewandowski's contract ends next June 30 and he won't be renewed, with the possibility of one last major contract in Saudi Arabia. Ferran Torres wants to fill that spot and become the attacking reference, but the board still doesn't fully trust his ability to lead the project. The firm bet is Álvarez, a player Laporta considers key to competing at the European elite level in the coming years.

| FCB

A summer that will shape the blaugrana roadmap

The deal won't be easy, but the plan is set. Barça need to sell before going after Julián Álvarez and Ferran Torres is the strongest candidate to make room. The Argentine, uncomfortable at Atlético, is watching with interest an opportunity that could change his career. In Camp Nou's offices, they believe this move could become the major show of authority in the 2025 summer transfer market.