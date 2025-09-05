Good news for Barça, Pedri celebrates his protégé's decision: 'I'm staying'

La Masia continues to establish itself as one of the most prestigious youth academies in the world. For decades, FC Barcelona has produced midfielders of enormous talent who define eras with their ability to link up and control matches. However, from time to time, a different profile emerges, capable of keeping the essence of the combination game while adding an extra touch of directness and goal-scoring ability.

The different profile of a blaugrana gem

This is the case of Guille Fernández, a 17-year-old footballer who has decided to continue at Barça Atlètic. His talent is reflected not only in his vision and passing accuracy, but also in his attacking instinct, something less common in the classic DNA. Last season, he scored seven goals in Primera RFEF at just 16 years old, a record that proves his ability to arrive from the second line.

The young midfielder already knows what it is to train and play with the first team. Hansi Flick included him in the preseason tour of Asia, where he even made his debut against FC Seoul. Sharing a locker room with the senior players and keeping himself afterward in the main group dynamic is a reflection of the value the coaching staff places on him.

A summer full of external temptations

The summer transfer window once again put him in the spotlight. Several La Liga clubs and some from abroad, such as Borussia Dortmund, explored signing him. There were also approaches from more modest projects, such as Andorra, which guaranteed him immediate playing time. However, both the player and his inner circle have chosen to prioritize stability and progression in an environment they consider ideal.

The fact that Barça Atlètic are competing this season in Segunda RFEF could have been a factor to seek a move. However, Guille has chosen to continue his development at home. He has a contract in force until 2027 and also has the trust of those who see him as a key piece in the club's future.

An early leader for the reserve team

Guille is not only a promising footballer, but he has also become a reference point in the locker room. At just 17 years old, he is emerging as one of the leaders of Juliano Belletti's team, who considers him indispensable for facing the season. His maturity surprises coaches and teammates, who see him as ready to take on responsibilities despite his young age.

The decision to stay has been celebrated by Pedri, who considers him a protégé in the blaugrana locker room. Who knows if in a few years, Guille Fernández could be a great midfield partner for the Canary Islander in Barça's first team.

Medium-term projection

The plan now is to establish himself in the reserve team and wait for occasional opportunities with the first team. The sporting management is aware that his progression must be carefully nurtured, as was the case with Lamine Yamal. If he keeps his upward trajectory and makes the most of every training session, his definitive leap to Camp Nou could be closer than expected.

Guille's commitment to Barça is also a message of trust in the youth academy project. In times when many young players seek shortcuts to the elite, his decision reinforces the culé philosophy that success is achieved with patience, hard work, and loyalty to a play style.