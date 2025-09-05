Almost unprecedented decision at Barça, Pau Cubarsí is stunned: 18 years have passed

The blaugrana locker room doesn't usually surprise with jersey numbers, but something special has happened this year. The decision was made quietly, although it reflects a striking change in the management of first-team numbers.

Number 2, traditionally reserved for right backs, is once again left without an owner at Barça. This hadn't happened since the 2007/08 season, when no one dared to use it. Pau Cubarsí, who wore it last season, decided to switch to number 4 and left a number historically loaded with symbolism available. The Estanyol center-back has chosen a classic number for center-backs, reinforcing his role at the heart of the defense.

The paradox of the current right backs

The case is even more peculiar because Barça in 2024/25 lacks natural right backs in their main squad. Jules Koundé and Eric García, trained as center-backs, are the ones occupying that position by technical decision. Neither has wanted to inherit number 2, preferring to keep their current numbers, 23 and 24 respectively. Héctor Fort, who is a pure right back, has been loaned to Elche and closed the circle of a position orphaned of specialists.

| X, La Liga

The historical weight and the shadow of the "curse"

Number 2 hasn't been kind to blaugrana footballers over the past 18 years. Dani Alves is the clearest exception, between 2009 and 2013, when he turned it into a synonym for offensive brilliance from the back. Since then, names like Martín Montoya, Douglas, Nélson Semedo, Sergiño Dest, Héctor Bellerín, or João Cancelo have had rather unremarkable spells with that number on their backs. The label of "cursed number" has become established because, beyond Alves, few have left a positive memory.

Pau Cubarsí's decision to leave number 2 to wear number 4 is no coincidence. In his role as an undisputed center-back for Hansi Flick, the 18-year-old identifies more with a number associated with that position. In addition, the move avoids the psychological weight of carrying a number that in recent years seemed like an added challenge. His new choice reinforces the idea of defensive leadership and distances him from uncomfortable comparisons.

Uncertain future for a symbolic number

Barça faces the season with a curious gap in the official list of numbers. The question is whether any reserve team player, such as Xavi Espart, will be able to claim in the future a number that is historically emblematic. For now, the jersey with number 2 remains hanging in the air, evoking memories of both glory and failure in equal measure.