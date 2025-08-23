Joan Laporta promises it to Hansi Flick: update in the winter transfer market

FC Barcelona is already working on strengthening the squad with January in mind. Hansi Flick and Deco agree that the priority is a center-back. Íñigo Martínez's departure has left the backline weakened. The club doesn't want to improvise and is looking to ensure internal competition in defense.

Flick has Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Eric García, and Pau Cubarsí. However, the medical history of several players raises doubts for the entire season. Christensen has frequent muscle problems, while Araújo has suffered serious injuries. Eric García hasn't been exempt from physical setbacks either.

The season is long and demands a solid squad for La Liga, Copa, and Champions League. Flick doesn't want to repeat mistakes from previous seasons, being left without reliable options. That's why he has directly conveyed to Deco the urgency of a reinforcement. The goal is to avoid a critical scenario if injuries return.

| Canva

Total harmony between Flick and Deco

The agreement between the coach and the sporting director strengthens the sports planning. Flick insists on quality over quantity, seeking a center-back who can compete immediately. Meanwhile, Deco is already working with reports on names that have been mentioned before. Barça is working quietly, studying possible options for January.

They both know that signing in winter is never easy. Prices are high and clubs are reluctant to lose key players. In addition, Barça's salary cap remains tight, which limits moves. Even so, the board trust they can find a viable and beneficial deal.

| YouTube, F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The market rules

The plan isn't to sign for the sake of signing, but to improve what's already there. Flick is asking for a complementary profile: experience, reliability, and quick adaptation to Barça's style. They're not interested in adding just to add, but in bringing in a truly outstanding center-back. Only then will they take the step in the next winter transfer window.

Inside the locker room, several players view the arrival of a new teammate positively. The demands of the schedule are at their highest and rotation will be essential. Nobody wants to reach the decisive stretch with a defense at its limit. Strengthening that line is a decision that has internal support.

The Christensen case

Amid these plans, a key name emerges: Andreas Christensen. The Danish center-back is on Milan's radar, who have already made a move. Allegri considers him ideal to lead his defense after Thiaw's departure. The player's contract at Barça ends in June 2026.

The Italian club has submitted an initial offer of €18 million guaranteed. The amount also includes an additional €2 million in variables, depending on objectives. However, at Camp Nou, they consider it insufficient to negotiate. Christensen is seen as far too important a piece in Flick's system.

Absolute priority in defense

Barça doesn't want to further weaken the defensive line. Flick has already made it clear: Christensen is non-transferable at least until summer. The squad would be far too short if they accepted the Italian proposal in January. That's why the Dane will remain a key piece for the current season.

The agreement between Flick and Deco shows that the planning is serious. They're not looking to improvise, but to anticipate problems that may arise. If the market offers a real opportunity, Barça will act quickly. Signing a center-back could become the big move of the winter.