Joan Laporta makes a decision regarding Raphinha and surprises everyone

FC Barcelona is experiencing one of its most promising seasons in recent years. Under the direction of Hansi Flick, the team has shown a much more competitive version and has returned to compete among Europe's elite. At the center of that success, one name stands out: Raphinha.

A stellar season

Since his arrival, the Brazilian has been a game-changing player, but it is in this latest campaign that he has reached his highest level. With more than 50 direct contributions between goals and assists, he has established himself as the team's main offensive reference.

He has been lethal in the Champions League. His ability to make decisions at key moments and his effectiveness in front of goal have been essential for Barça to reach stages that seemed unthinkable a couple of years ago. Although Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have played major roles, Raphinha has been the driving force behind many of the blaugrana's victories.

Top-level offers

His excellent form has not gone unnoticed. Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in him. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea—which already had him on their radar before his move to Barça—are closely monitoring his situation. Even from Saudi Arabia, there have been multimillion-dollar offers to sign the winger.

The player's camp, however, keeps a clear stance: Raphinha is happy in Barcelona. He feels comfortable with his role in the team, and his adaptation both to the locker room and the city has been excellent. The Brazilian has not asked to leave nor has he shown any signs of discomfort.

The club's financial reality

Despite the player's wishes, FC Barcelona's economic situation continues to shape its sporting planning. The club, still immersed in rebuilding its financial stability, needs to generate significant income if it wants to make new signings and continue easing the pressures of financial fair play.

This is where the possibility of a major sale arises. Joan Laporta and Deco are aware that, in certain cases, a strategic departure can mean a qualitative leap for the squad, as long as it is properly compensated. In this context, Raphinha is one of the most valuable assets.

Barça is not forcing the Brazilian's departure. There is no rush or urgency. However, there is a clear turning point: if a sufficiently strong offer arrives, it will be considered. Not just any amount will be enough.

The price that could change everything

According to club sources, FC Barcelona would only agree to negotiate for Raphinha if an offer of 100 million euros arrives. This is the starting price set by the sporting management. Such a figure would leave a significant profit margin compared to the cost of his signing and would allow for other key moves in the market.

Ultimately, Raphinha is not for sale... but he is not untouchable either. If a European giant comes calling with an open checkbook, the deal could happen. The summer would immediately heat up at Camp Nou.