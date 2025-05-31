Albert Blaya points to two Real Madrid players: 'Season...'

Real Madrid's season has been marked by ups and downs, and the focus is once again on the performance of its main figures. Despite the high expectations caused after the arrival of new talents and the presence of players expected to lead the team, the white squad hasn't managed to convince either the fans or the critics in the most demanding matches. The upcoming campaign, with Xabi Alonso arriving as the new coach, promises significant changes in the squad and playing style, but doubts about some players remain very present.

Real Madrid faced the 2024/2025 season with the hope of regaining dominance both in LaLiga and in Europe. However, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti has fallen far short of the level shown in other campaigns, especially in terms of consistency and decisiveness at key moments. While some signings, such as Mbappé, have met expectations and contributed decisive goals, most of the heavyweights in the squad haven't reached their best level.

Within this context of general disappointment, the names of Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham stand out especially for their poor performance. These are players who had delivered brilliant seasons and who, in this campaign, have been singled out by both the press and the fans.

| Don Diario

Performance analysis: Vinícius and Bellingham, far from the expected level

The statistics leave no doubt about the decline of Real Madrid's two stars. In Vinícius's case, his numbers show a drop compared to the previous year: 51 matches played, 20 goals, and 17 assists across all competitions. Although on paper these figures may seem positive, the truth is that his impact has been much lower in important matches and his effectiveness in front of goal has dropped considerably.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, after a brilliant start with Real Madrid, hasn't managed to maintain consistency. His numbers this season stand at 14 goals and 14 assists in 51 matches, with a clear decline in recent months. In the Champions League, the competition that excites Madridists the most, he has only managed 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 matches, far from what was expected after his great first year at the club.

Journalist Albert Blaya summed it up on his Twitter account: "Very weak season from Bellingham and Vinícius Jr. Lack of definition from the former and very little accuracy from the latter." This analysis matches the widespread feeling in the white club's environment.

The contrast with the previous season is clear. Vinícius and Bellingham led the attack with verticality, dribbling, and determination. Now, Real Madrid has relied excessively on Mbappé's talent to solve tough matches, while the other two players have been relegated to the background. The drop in goal-scoring efficiency and the lack of prominence in major events have been a continuous topic of debate.

In fact, some even consider that Mbappé's arrival may have overshadowed the figures of Vinícius and Jude Bellingham. We will see if, with Xabi Alonso, they become as incisive as before or if this is their new reality.