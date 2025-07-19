Claudio Giráldez confesses it publicly: his demands to Celta de Vigo

Celta de Vigo faces a crucial transfer window and their coach, Claudio Giráldez, hasn't wanted to beat around the bush. The Galician coach has been clear and direct: he needs at least three attacking reinforcements if he wants his squad to compete with guarantees this season.

The sky-blue attack has been left badly affected after the departures of key names, and the sporting management is already working against the clock to respond to their coach's requests.

A dismantled attack

The need isn't a whim. Giráldez himself explained it bluntly: "Of the seven strikers we had last year, we've lost four." He refers to Borja Iglesias, Iker Losada, Fer López, and Alfon. Of them, only Borja —the famous "Panda"— remains on the club's radar as a possible return, but for now, nothing has been finalized.

The departures have left the team with a tremendously weakened attacking line. Without those profiles, Celta loses goals, dribbling, and depth, three essential aspects in the style Giráldez proposes. That's why the coach insists: "Up front, we definitely have to bring in three players."

Looking to the academy... and the market

While reinforcements arrive, the coach is looking to the reserve team. Players like Óscar Marcos and Hugo González could get minutes this preseason, but the coach himself admits they're temporary solutions. The club needs proven footballers if they don't want to start La Liga at a disadvantage.

Giráldez has acknowledged that the squad planning has been affected by the market, but he also insists that "strikers are the ones who make the difference." Without signings, they won't be able to work on the internal competitiveness that he valued so much last season.

The profile Celta is looking for

The coach's message isn't just directed at the offices; it also gives a clear hint about the type of footballer he wants. He isn't looking exclusively for pure center-forwards, but rather players "who can link up, dribble, and bring speed." In short, dynamite for an attack that's lost its spark after this summer's exodus.

Giráldez has been very cautious when it comes to talking about specific names. Regarding Bryan Zaragoza or Juan Cruz, he limited himself to acknowledging that they're footballers "with a lot of talent" and that they fit the profile, but he reminded everyone that negotiations are handled by Marco Garcés, the club's sporting director.

A summer with more doubts than certainties

The calendar moves forward, rivals strengthen, and in Vigo they're still waiting for moves that haven't materialized. The situation is starting to generate some tension among the sky-blue fans, who see how the team is being dismantled without replacements arriving.

Giráldez himself acknowledged that this situation affects the entire preseason. Without forwards, training sessions can't really be competitive or serve to automate attacking movements. Even so, he tries to stay positive: "It'll demand more from us and generate internal competition."

The big name hovering over this whole scenario is Borja Iglesias. The forward remains the obsession of the coaching staff, but his return isn't simple. Panda has a market and his return to Vigo depends on many economic and sporting factors. Meanwhile, the team can't wait forever and needs real alternatives.

Time is running out

Claudio Giráldez has been crystal clear. Celta needs signings, needs goals, and needs immediate solutions. The coach's words are a wake-up call to the sporting management: either attacking reinforcements arrive, or the season is in danger from the start. The ball is now in Marco Garcés's court.