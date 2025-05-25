He is dying to play for Barça and Flick is considering it: Lewandowski already has a replacement

In a season where FC Barcelona has once again tasted glory with a national treble, La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España. The sports management is already thinking about the future. With Robert Lewandowski nearing the end of his career, the club seeks to secure his offensive legacy.

Robert Lewandowski, at 36 years old, has been a key piece in the blaugrana attack, scoring 40 goals in the season. However, his contract expires in 2026, and the club considers it the right time to plan his succession. The need for a replacement becomes more urgent given the demanding playing style implemented by Hansi Flick, where mobility and high pressing are essential.

Marcus Rashford: the ideal candidate

The name that resonates strongly in the halls of Camp Nou is Marcus Rashford. The English forward, currently on loan at Aston Villa, has shown outstanding performance under Unai Emery's management. His versatility to play both on the wing and in the center of the attack makes him an attractive profile for Barça.

| Twitter

Rashford has expressed his desire to wear the blaugrana jersey and would be willing to significantly reduce his salary to facilitate the operation. Additionally, he doesn't rule out the possibility of a loan with a purchase option, which would alleviate the financial fair play restrictions the club faces.

During his time at Aston Villa, Rashford has been an undisputed starter, contributing with goals and assists both in the Premier League and European competitions. His ability to break through, speed, and goal-scoring instinct position him as a solid option to lead Barça's attack in the coming years.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona has demonstrated impressive offensive capability this season, with 171 goals in all competitions. The addition of a player of Rashford's caliber could maintain or even improve this figure in the future.

| FCB

A player that fits for Flick

Rashford's playing style fits perfectly with Hansi Flick's philosophy. His ability to press high, his speed in counterattacks, and his capacity to associate with midfielders make him a modern and complete forward. Additionally, his experience in the Premier League and international competitions adds value to the team.

Rashford's presence would also allow for more effective rotation in the attack front, giving rest to key players and offering different tactical variants.

With the transfer window approaching, FC Barcelona must act quickly if they wish to secure Rashford's services. The competition for the forward will be intense, and his willingness to join the club offers an opportunity that should not be missed.

Additionally, early planning will allow for a smoother integration into the team, facilitating adaptation to the playing style and culture of the club.