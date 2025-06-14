Abelardo's impossible dream at Real Sporting: it would be his second

There are stories in soccer that remain untouched as the years go by, like the bond that connects Abelardo and Sporting de Gijón. A club that, for many, is more than a jersey; it's the home and the memory of a generation that experienced great emotions on the grass at El Molinón. For Abelardo, Sporting will always be the team to which he has a sentimental bond that goes far beyond results.

Abelardo's presence at Sporting is synonymous with dedication and commitment. After a period as a player and two stints as coach, the Gijón native has experienced every possible emotional state tied to his club. Recently, after his time on the bench in a critical situation, Abelardo has once again shown his willingness to return. This time, he would do so in a special way: as assistant coach, as long as Luis Enrique, another symbol of the city, accepted the challenge of leading the team.

In statements made on Senén Morán's podcast, Abelardo didn't hesitate to send a message that quickly made waves among the fans: "If Luis Enrique came to Sporting and asked me to help, I'd be delighted. Yes yes yes, I hope so… In our days as players, we slept together more than with our wives, in separate beds, of course."

These words reflect the deep friendship and connection between two former footballers who were shaped by the same values and shared unforgettable moments in the locker room.

| Sporting de Gijón

luis enrique: a matter of feeling

The possibility of seeing Luis Enrique on Sporting's bench isn't based on financial aspects or the search for new professional challenges. According to Abelardo, the former national coach and current world-renowned manager has such a strong Sporting spirit that he doesn't rule out returning to his roots someday. "He's very Sporting, very much so. He's one of those people who could do it perfectly, it wouldn't be for financial reasons because he doesn't need it. It would be something sentimental," Abelardo said during the interview.

Even so, the Asturian coach acknowledges that this return wouldn't be immediate. Luis Enrique is still at one of the highest points of his career, and Abelardo himself even sees him as a future candidate to take the step to the Premier League: "I think it wouldn't be now yet, because he's at a level where he still needs to coach in the Premier. He'd be the typical successor to Guardiola at City."

| XCatalunya, Sporting de Gijón

a final stage full of pressure and responsibility

Abelardo also reflected on what his last period in charge of Sporting was like, marked by urgency and the pressure of relegation: "The last stage at Sporting, you have to think very little to come back. If I'd thought about it, whew. It was a very tough situation with the possibility of relegation to Primera RFEF. I talked it over with my family, they encouraged me to do it and it was only 4 matches, although I could end up in the picture. In the match in Fuenlabrada, my chest hurt. I didn't see us scoring a goal there in 3 days. Real B was losing 2-0 and came back to 2-2 and missed a clear chance at the end… It's a shame that Sporting was fighting for that goal of survival, they have to fight for other things. It's my team, they needed me and I came back."

The weight of coaching the club of a lifetime is something only those born in Gijón fully understand. As he himself acknowledges, the degree of emotional involvement is so high that it's impossible to disconnect: "As a coach, you don't disconnect, it's 24 hours thinking about soccer. Away from Sporting, I disconnected even less. Coaching Sporting is different, there's much more pressure because you're from here, your family is from Sporting."