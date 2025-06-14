Betis about to finalize the return of a high-level player: Pellegrini smiles

Real Betis's season has been marked by inconsistency in a key position: left back. The tests carried out during the campaign with Romain Perraud and Ricardo Rodríguez haven't managed to dispel doubts on that flank. The widespread feeling is that neither of them has managed to establish himself in an essential role in Pellegrini's system, which has led the verdiblanco sporting management to prioritize strengthening that position in the summer transfer window.

After a season of ups and downs, the club's demands are at their highest. With an ambitious season ahead, the arrival of a new left back is seen as vital for the 2024/2025 sporting project.

Junior Firpo, a homecoming at a key moment

The deal that's about to be finalized is one of the most exciting for Betis fans. According to various specialized journalists, Real Betis has reached a deal with this high-level left back who knows the club perfectly and whose signing could be announced at any moment.

Junior Firpo's return to Benito Villamarín is practically a done deal, pending official confirmation. The agreement, according to sources such as El Chiringuito and journalist Fabrizio Romano, includes a three-season contract. Some even suggest that the player has already digitally signed his new contract with the club, with everything now awaiting the final details for the news to become official. Firpo, whose contract with Leeds United ends on June 30 and who would arrive as a free agent, has decided to commit to the verdiblanco project despite having more lucrative offers from France or England.

This deal would have direct consequences for the squad, as Firpo's return would force the departure of one of the two current left backs, Perraud or Ricardo Rodríguez, and even opens the door for the club to seek a second signing for that flank, where the return of Álex Moreno isn't ruled out if the right circumstances arise.

a versatile, experienced profile with verdiblanco DNA

Junior Firpo is a left back who came up through Betis's youth academy and already showed all his potential in his first spell. He made his debut in La Liga with the verdiblancos and played 43 official matches, scoring seven goals and providing five assists, remarkable numbers for a defender. His breakthrough was so impressive that FC Barcelona paid 20 million euros for his transfer in 2019.

After his time at Camp Nou, Firpo joined Leeds United, where he has completed four seasons in the Championship and Premier League, racking up more than 100 official matches, six goals, and 22 assists. The player himself has never hidden his Betis loyalty: "Betis is my home. I'm a Betis fan and it's in my blood," he recently stated. That identification with the club and his desire to return have been decisive in prioritizing the verdiblanco project in his career.

On the tactical side, Firpo is a box-to-box player, able to contribute both defensively and offensively. His physical power, ability to arrive from deep, and versatility to adapt to different systems fit Pellegrini's philosophy, who seeks a left back capable of providing width without neglecting defensive discipline.