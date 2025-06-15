His contract with Celta de Vigo is ending: Osasuna want him

The rojilla fans are facing an especially delicate transfer market after a season finale marked by disappointment. The absence of European competition next season limits Osasuna's ability to attract top-level players and, in particular, makes it difficult to strengthen positions that have been left vacant after the departure of key footballers. One of the most urgent priorities is the right-back position, where the likely departure of Jesús Areso to Athletic Club forces the club to look at the market with determination.

It's not new: El Sadar has been watching for moves and candidates for that position for weeks. It's highly likely that Areso will wear Athletic's jersey, which leaves a significant gap in the Navarrese defense. Osasuna's sporting management is considering different alternatives, but everything will depend, first of all, on who the new coach is. Vicente Moreno's departure has opened the door to a new era, with everything pointing to Alessio Lisci, currently at Mirandés, being made official as rojillo coach after his team's promotion play-off against Oviedo.

Sergio Carreira: the young talent who remains on rojilla's radar

In this scenario, a name has emerged that's already being strongly discussed in Osasuna's offices: Sergio Carreira. According to journalist Ángel García, the young right-back from Celta de Vigo is one of the most favored options in Pamplona. His contract situation makes him a realistic target, since his contract ends this summer and he hasn't yet secured his continuity at Balaídos. Despite this, the Galician club's interest in keeping him is firm, especially after a season in which he has managed to seize his opportunities with the first team.

Carreira hasn't been an undisputed starter, as competition for his position has been intense with players like Óscar Mingueza. Interestingly, a good portion of the minutes he has played have been on the left flank, which shows his versatility. However, his natural position and where he can shine the most is at right-back, the vacant spot Osasuna needs to fill. If he makes the move to the Navarrese side, Carreira would have the opportunity to establish himself as a starter in LaLiga, something that's appealing both to the footballer and his inner circle.

The situation in Vigo is, without a doubt, very different. Celta has managed to secure qualification for the next edition of the Europa League, a milestone that brings stability to Claudio Giráldez's sporting project. The coach's trust in Carreira is absolute, not just because of his potential: the footballer has been a Celta fan since childhood and is deeply integrated into the club's philosophy, which could tip the balance in favor of a contract renewal. However, there's still no finalized agreement and until it's signed, uncertainty will remain.

The sky-blue club knows that the appeal of European competition and the medium-term project may be enough to convince the right-back to stay. However, the competition with Mingueza and the possibility of being a key player away from Vigo, especially at Osasuna, are factors that could weigh in the player's final decision.

Other alternatives for right-back and what Carreira can offer

Osasuna hasn't only focused on Carreira. Among the options the club is considering is also Iker Benito, a Navarrese youth product who has been on loan at Mirandés and who, although he has played in more advanced positions, has shown adaptability on the right flank. However, betting on Benito would be risky for a squad that aims not to lose defensive solidity despite Areso's departure.