Major updates with Barça's return to Camp Nou: Helena Condis confirms it

Camp Nou should reopen its doors in September, but the exact date is still uncertain. FC Barcelona is working against the clock to meet the established deadlines, while fans are eagerly waiting to return to the blaugrana stronghold after more than a year at the Magic Mountain.

What seemed like an exciting countdown has turned into a delicate matter. The club is facing essential bureaucratic procedures that could delay the partial opening of the stadium. That is causing busy afternoons in the blaugrana offices.

Helena Condis explains the main administrative obstacle

According to what Helena Condis revealed on El Partidazo de COPE, Barça still doesn't have the certificate of completion. This document is essential for the City Council to grant the first occupancy license, an essential requirement for the public to be allowed into the stadium. The club expected to receive the authorization last week, but the deadlines have been extended. “Right now they can't give an exact date,” Condis explained, emphasizing that internally they acknowledge they're very short on time.

| FCB

Barça's forecast: Valencia as a possible first opponent at the new Camp Nou

The blaugrana entity's intention is to return to Camp Nou on matchday four of LaLiga, scheduled for September 13 or 14 against Valencia CF. The plan is to initially open only part of the stadium with a reduced capacity of about 27,000 spectators. The goal is to be ready for the European debut a few days later with the stadium already operational. However, within the club, they admit there are still areas of the stadium with “considerable deficiencies” that require immediate solutions before authorizing the safe presence of the public.

The reopening will be gradual. First, the main stand and south goal would be enabled, reaching the initial 27,000 seats. Later, if technical requirements are met, the capacity could be expanded to 45,000 in a second phase and to 60,000 in the third. The final figure, above 100,000, will take much longer to materialize. This staggered planning aims to guarantee the safety of fans and meet the standards required by the City Council and the RFEF.

A race against time

Barça is playing for more than just a simple reopening. Returning to Camp Nou means recovering key revenue from ticket sales, advertising, and hospitality. Every delay means a significant cost during the club's ongoing economic reconstruction.

Although the initial roadmap was optimistic, technical and administrative reality prevails. The partial debut against Valencia remains the goal, but no one at the club dares to guarantee it one hundred percent.