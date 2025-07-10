Iago Aspas helps Claudio Giráldez with a signing for Celta de Vigo

A very different atmosphere can be felt in Vigo compared to previous years. Celta, after a season to remember, has finally secured a ticket to the Europa League. The leap in quality is unquestionable and, with it, the demands in the locker room and in the offices grow with every passing hour. The club knows it: the squad must be strengthened to compete in continental competition and avoid any scare that could tarnish such an exciting moment.

Inside the locker room, Iago Aspas remains the face and heart of the team. However, in recent transfer windows, he has also shown that he is a valuable asset off the field. His direct involvement was decisive in bringing Marcos Alonso, personally handling the initial contacts and easing any doubts that could have stalled the agreement.

Now, with the summer transfer window open and the need to add experience, the club has once again set its sights on profiles with extensive backgrounds. The board is looking not only for quality on the field, but also for leadership skills to guide the young talents who have propelled the team over the past year. In this regard, Aspas, who keeps good relationships with several footballers on the national scene, is once again very present in transfer talks, especially in those operations that require trust and a close approach.

| RTVE

A renewed squad for the Europa League

The Europa League challenge has forced Celta to speed up their moves. Three signings are already official: Ilaix Moriba, a midfielder with physical power and youth who was already on loan last season; Ferran Jutglà, a versatile forward who brings verticality and finishing; and Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu, a guarantee between the posts in a season that will be extremely demanding. All of them arrive with the mission to provide depth and internal competition to a group that has shown talent, but now must face top teams from Europe.

But the club is not satisfied. César Azpilicueta's profile would fit perfectly in a project that needs hierarchy in defense and international experience. The sporting management is studying the operation, according to SuperDeporte, and Aspas could have a key role in the negotiation, as has happened with other recent arrivals. The locker room connection and the weight of a captain's word like the Moañés could be decisive in convincing players with many alternatives in the market.

In fact, in an interview a few weeks ago, he spoke about it: "For now I haven't called him, but I have his number from when we were together in the national team. He's a good guy and that's important for us as a group. I don't know if he's the one we're going to sign, but he's the kind of profile that suits us well with all the young people we have."