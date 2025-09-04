The master move Lamine Yamal is preparing against Ousmane Dembélé: there's a date

Cold light, focused cameras, and two generational extremes sharing the same European night. The occasion demands surgical precision and a tactical detail capable of tipping the balance in Catalunya. The blaugrana locker room is working on a nuance that aims to turn a micro advantage into a macro advantage.

October 1 after September 22: calendar that ignites the narrative

Barcelona will host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 1 in the second matchday of the league phase. The date comes just nine days after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, scheduled for Monday, September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The timing adds competitive fuel to the clash.

Lamine Yamal: 2024/2025 season of consolidation

Lamine finished last Liga with 22 goal contributions, split between nine goals and thirteen assists. The figure matches his qualitative impact: a sustained dribble that breaks lines and pins down opposing coverages in every sequence.

| Canva

The idea being developed by the coaching staff is clear: draw inside with the attacking midfielder and release Lamine to feet to force Nuno Mendes's help, enabling the blind run to the far post. When PSG drop back, the alternative will be to invert Lamine's diagonal for a finish by the number nine.

Dembélé arrives as Europe's MVP and joint top scorer in Ligue 1

PSG's winger was chosen Player of the Season in the 2024/25 Champions League, the axis of a champion that dominated in Munich. In Ligue 1, he scored 21 goals, joint top scorer of the competition, driving a campaign that places him at the elite of the moment. His threat lies in his high-speed dribbling and finishing after interior changes of pace.

Lamine Yamal's master move

If Lamine Yamal is the Ballon d'Or winner, he will be able to celebrate in style with his fans just a few days later. If, on the other hand, Dembélé is the winner and Lamine finishes second, he will have a unique opportunity to prove himself. Unlike Vinícius, who had a childish and victim-like reaction, the Mataró native would accept the result and respond on the field.

| Google Imagenes

The Ballon d'Or divides authoritative voices: arguments for both

The mainstream places Dembélé as the favorite after the treble and his continental authority, with columns presenting him as the candidate to beat and analysts pointing to his all-around season.

On the other side, voices emphasize that awarding Lamine would mean recognizing a season of differential impact in Liga and a meteoric rise that already keeps Barça afloat. The debate will remain alive until the gala and will color the lead-up to the match.

Variables that can decide: pace, support, and set pieces

The cross-wing duel will demand a high pace and precision in support. If FC Barcelona keeps long possessions near the opponent's box, Lamine will multiply the one-on-ones and the tense pass back. If PSG speeds up transitions, Dembélé will punish any poorly defended yard between full-back and center-back.

Set pieces appear as a third path: every well-delivered corner can break a night as precise as it is emotional. In any case, whatever happens in the match, it will be something that will be considered for the next Ballon d'Or.