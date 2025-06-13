The most controversial signing Atlético de Madrid is preparing

An unexpected twist in the rojiblanco transfer market has stirred passions in Madrid. Atlético, as practically happens every summer, is looking to secure a major reinforcement at left back. However, the latest name to emerge has sparked controversy. It's a player with a colchonero... and Madridist past.

With the Club World Cup just around the corner and a debut set against PSG on June 15, Atlético de Madrid is balancing demanding sporting commitments with the obligation to strengthen the squad. This particular summer, several positions require reinforcements so those at Metropolitano can compete for titles again. One of them is left back.

One of the names that had been gaining the most traction in recent days was Theo Hernández. Several reputable outlets claimed that negotiations were very advanced and that the deal could be finalized sooner rather than later.

the option that sparked controversy... and its cooling off

In the days prior, there was speculation that Atlético was willing to invest between €15 million and €20 million to sign the left back from AC Milan, a French international and former Real Madrid player. However, sources such as MARCA have confirmed in recent hours that the negotiation has cooled off to the point of being completely canceled.

The Italian club, aware that his contract ends in 2026, was seeking a sale to avoid losing him for free. They even received offers from Saudi Arabia for €35M, which the player rejected. The colchonero, meanwhile, stood firm at a lower figure (€20M maximum), which was insufficient for San Siro.

Additionally, social media ignited at the possibility of signing a footballer who left the club for the eternal rival in 2017, which caused notable discontent among rojiblanco supporters. This is similar to what we're currently experiencing with Joan García and Barça.

At 27 years old, he has a solid track record at the elite level. In the 2024‑25 season, he played 49 matches, scored 5 goals, and provided 6 assists from left back as.com. His honors include titles in LaLiga, Champions, Serie A, and Super Cups. This background supported a high-level sporting option. Even so, the combination of a Madridist past, the cooling of talks, and a divided fan base have led to the rejection of his arrival.

the alternatives on the agenda

With this path blocked, the sporting management led by Carlos Bucero is still evaluating alternatives at left back. They're looking for a foreign profile, with a contract until 2026, that fits both economically and within Simeone's system.

The names that have emerged include Miguel Gutiérrez (from Girona, with a complicated option due to Real Madrid rights), the Portuguese Grimaldo, and the Ecuadorian Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen. None have yet reached an official statement, although their profiles match Atlético's sporting and economic requirements.