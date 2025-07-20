He wants to leave: Míchel wants him for Girona but he has competition in the Turkish league

Girona approach this transfer window with the ambition to improve a midfield that last season showed both physical and creative shortcomings. With preseason already underway, activity in the offices is starting to accelerate to give Míchel the pieces he needs in his system.

Among the options being considered by the sporting management, Benjamin Bouchouari has emerged as the preferred name to strengthen the midfield, according to Foot Mercato. The Moroccan footballer, who plays for Saint-Étienne, is going through a period of uncertainty after the French club's relegation to Ligue 2. This situation has left his continuity in doubt, especially considering that he only has twelve months left on his contract and that his potential has attracted the attention of several European teams.

At 23 years old, Bouchouari already has experience both in France and internationally with Morocco. During the last season, he played 26 matches, showing a remarkable ability to distribute play and break through opposing lines with his vision. At Montilivi, they especially value his room for growth and his versatility to play in different midfield positions, from holding midfielder to more advanced areas.

| L'equipe

Girona's interest and Trabzonspor's competition in the transfer market

Girona's sporting management, led by Quique Cárcel, has acknowledged the need to reinforce the midfield after the recent departures of key players and the end of loan spells for important pieces. This urgency has led to accelerated contacts with Bouchouari's camp and Saint-Étienne, where it is already assumed that it will be difficult to keep the player beyond this summer.

However, the Catalan club is not the only one in the race. Turkish side Trabzonspor has also positioned themselves as a serious contender, ready to present a competitive offer that could drive up the price of the deal. Adding to this battle is the fact that the Moroccan's market value is around five million euros, a figure that is affordable for several Turkish Super League teams and other European leagues with financial strength. Girona must move quickly if they want to get ahead and secure one of the key signings of this 2025 summer transfer window.

Beyond the financial aspect, Bouchouari's arrival would represent a step up in quality in Míchel's system. The Madrid-born coach has insisted on several occasions on the need to reinforce the midfield with young, dynamic, and technical profiles. The Moroccan fits that description: he stands out for his vision, pressing ability, and skill to surprise with runs into the opposition box. In addition, his international experience, including the recent Olympic bronze medal with Morocco, strengthens his competitive mentality.

Girona, who in recent seasons have bet on a mix of young talent and experience, would find in Bouchouari a medium-term project, but also a footballer ready to perform from day one in LaLiga. His tactical versatility, combined with excellent physical condition, would allow the team to adapt to different systems and opponents, thus reinforcing the ambition to fight for more ambitious goals this season.