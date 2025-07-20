Espanyol looks for a midfielder in the Bundesliga: Manolo González gives the OK

The Perico offices haven't stopped working to strengthen a squad that aims to make a quality leap this season. After already making several notable signings, the goal now is to find the ideal pivot for Manolo González's system. The coach has requested a "5" who can organize his team's attacks as well as fulfill defensive duties.

The sporting management, led by Fran Garagarza, has intensified its search for midfield signings. With Justin Smith's departure and the end of Urko González's loan, the need to bring in a physical midfielder capable of balancing the game has become urgent. In this context, the club has focused its efforts on the Bundesliga, a league where the profile that fits Manolo González's footballing idea is abundant.

The latest reports indicate that Espanyol has already given the green light to negotiate for Kristijan Jakic, Croatian international from Augsburg. At 28 years old, Jakic has built his career between the Bundesliga and the Croatian national team, bringing experience in demanding settings and showing a versatility that allows him to play as a center-back or full-back as well. Journalist Andre Oechsner was the one who broke this news.

During last season, the Croatian played 35 official matches with Augsburg, being one of the key players in his team's fight to stay in the Bundesliga. His contribution isn't limited to defensive work, as he also stands out for his ball distribution and his ability to cover ground with power. In addition, Jakic was part of the Eintracht Frankfurt squad that won the Europa League in 2022, an important credential when taking on challenges at clubs with pressure and ambition like Espanyol.

Operation underway: negotiations and figures for the possible transfer

The blue and white sporting management has reportedly already reached an agreement with the player, according to German media. However, the decisive step will be convincing Augsburg to close the transfer for around three million euros. Jakic's market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at 6.5 million, but the footballer's desire and Espanyol's interest could facilitate the deal.

The club considers it strategic to invest in a midfielder with these characteristics, capable of competing from day one and providing balance in both defensive and offensive phases. Manolo González needs an anchor who can free the interior midfielders from defensive duties and allow the Perico team to deploy their possession-based play, high pressing, and quick transitions, as practiced in the first preseason friendlies.

The possible signing of Kristijan Jakic fits the idea of strengthening the midfield with a physical footballer, but also one with tactical intelligence. Espanyol seeks to gain presence in duels, better protect their defense, and increase clean ball distribution from the back. The Croatian's arrival would allow Manolo González to use bolder systems and variations during matches, adapting to opponents with different profiles.