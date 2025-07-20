Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso's move that leaves Vinícius out of Real Madrid

Summer in European soccer is usually full of rumors, unexpected deals, and high-level strategies in the offices. The tension is felt both in the offices and in the locker rooms, where Real Madrid's stars are experiencing an unusual period of uncertainty for a squad used to success. The white club, known for their plot twists in the transfer market, is facing key days that could change the club's recent history and that of some of its main figures.

Vinicius and the arrival of new leaders at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has been one of the main attractions for Madridists in recent years, especially after the departures of legends like Karim Benzema or Cristiano Ronaldo. At first, he seemed to more than meet the enormous challenge he had been given. However, the arrival of new leaders has created a different dynamic within the locker room. Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid's new coach, has made it clear that all players must earn their place, thus breaking the climate of favoritism that existed in previous periods.

Vinicius, who dazzled in his first seasons, is now experiencing a moment of doubt. His statistics in the 2024/2025 season show a certain inconsistency: he played 58 official matches, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists, considerable numbers but far from the expectations for a player meant to lead the squad. Above all, far from Mbappé. The second half of the season was marked by a drop in his performance, especially in the big games, where he failed to make a difference.

| Real Madrid

The impact of Florentino Pérez's management and the change in transfer policy

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez hasn't hesitated to make drastic decisions when the club's future has required it. The bet on Xabi Alonso is part of a strategy to rejuvenate and modernize the squad. Florentino and his team have evaluated both Vinicius's sporting performance and his off-field impact, assessing his behavior on and off the field.

Negotiations to renew the Brazilian winger's contract became complicated after the emergence of multi-million euro offers from Saudi Arabia and the player's entourage pushing for him to be the highest-paid member of the squad. As has become known in recent weeks, the board's stance has hardened, even considering selling the player if his salary demands don't fit the club's policy.

In the locker room, competition with Mbappé and Bellingham's increasingly prominent role have pushed Vinicius into the background, both in the media and on the field.

Real Madrid knows they're facing a key moment to decide Vinicius Junior's future. The Brazilian's contract expires in June 2027, but the club doesn't want to risk losing market value on a player who, with the arrival of new stars, is no longer essential. The possibility of a multi-million euro transfer to Saudi soccer is on the table, and it could help finance new signings or balance the books in light of the increased wage bill.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso is betting on a team where meritocracy will be the foundation, moving away from the protection that Carlo Ancelotti once offered certain figures. Vinicius thus finds himself at a crossroads: fight to regain his prominence in an increasingly competitive team, or look for a new destination where he can once again feel like the key piece.