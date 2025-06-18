Edu Aguirre celebrates it: Liverpool deal a blow to Barça in the signing of Luis Díaz

The arrival of summer has brought with it a new chapter in FC Barcelona's intense sports planning. The club, immersed in the search for reinforcements to strengthen their attack, had set all their sights on a winger who, for days, was the protagonist of rumors, speculation, and dreams shared by both executives and fans. However, an unexpected twist in the negotiations has shaken up the culé market and has forced the sports management to rethink their priorities for the left side of the attack.

For weeks, Luis Díaz's name gained momentum among Barça's candidates to fill that desired spot in the attack. The operation seemed to be progressing at a good pace, especially after the spectacular outlay by the English side for the signing of Florian Wirtz, one of the great sensations of European soccer.

With Wirtz arriving for a record fee, logic dictated that Liverpool would be open to freeing up space in the squad and cashing in on one of their stars, including Díaz himself. Not only did the context invite optimism for the blaugranas: the player had stated on several occasions his dream of wearing Barça's jersey, making it clear that his desire was to join Camp Nou and be part of the new era led by Hansi Flick.

| Liverpool FC

plot twist this week

However, everything has changed radically in the last few hours. According to Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito, sources very close to the negotiation assured him that Liverpool has firmly closed the exit door for their Colombian winger to Barcelona. The decision, far from being motivated solely by sporting reasons, would be marked by a historic discontent from the 'red' board toward Barça.

Years after the Coutinho operation, which was closed in 2018 for 135 million euros and was plagued by controversies over deadlines and payment methods, the English club keeps misgivings toward the blaugrana side and prefers to avoid any kind of negotiation, especially in high-caliber financial operations.

This unexpected setback is a heavy blow for the blaugrana planning. In Barcelona, they were aware of the complexity of the Díaz operation, but they trusted that the player's own pressure and Liverpool's financial needs after Wirtz's arrival could facilitate the agreement. Now, with the British refusal, all eyes are turning to new alternatives in the market. Meanwhile, one figure has emerged strongly in recent days: Nico Williams.

green light for Nico Williams

The young Spanish international from Athletic Club has established himself as one of the most sought-after wingers in LaLiga. His speed, dribbling, and youth fit perfectly with the profile Hansi Flick is looking for to revitalize the blaugrana attack. Williams's camp has kept recent contacts with the culé sports management, and the player himself is said to have expressed his willingness to make the leap to Camp Nou.

Barça, which needs to make a qualitative leap on the left wing, is now carefully analyzing the options on the table. The comparison between Díaz and Williams is inevitable: the Colombian offers experience on major European stages, a proven ability to make a difference in the Premier League, and a more established profile. Williams, meanwhile, is the great national prospect, a footballer with potential, unpredictability, and a special relationship with several members of the blaugrana squad, especially with Pedri and Lamine Yamal.