José Álvarez confirms it, it's not Nico Williams: Barça's favorite for the winger

FC Barcelona faces one of the most demanding challenges of the upcoming transfer market: strengthening the left wing with a top-level footballer. The blaugrana team, aware of the need to add talent and goals in the offensive zone, is preparing for a summer full of movements and negotiations to elevate its potential for the 2025/26 season. The sports management is clear that the team can't rely solely on its starting trio and that major European objectives require squad depth and reliable attacking alternatives.

Barça has demonstrated throughout the season that, although its attack is one of the most feared in Europe, the demands of the schedule and the intensity of the competition eventually take their toll. One of the clearest examples is Raphinha's physical decline in the final stretch of the season. Additionally, the lack of options to revolutionize matches from the bench has highlighted the need for a guaranteed reinforcement.

Last summer, the blaugrana entity put all its efforts into signing Nico Williams, one of LaLiga's sensations. However, the player decided to remain with Athletic Club, and that option has been completely ruled out. Joan Laporta recently acknowledged this: "Nico Williams was a candidate last season, but now other options are being considered."

| Liverpool FC

Luis Díaz: the chosen one and the great Culé dream

In this context, all eyes are now on Luis Díaz, the Colombian winger from Liverpool, who, according to José Álvarez on El Chiringuito, is Barça's absolute priority for the left flank. "Barça states that the Nico Williams train has passed. And Luis Díaz is the absolute priority for Barça on that left wing. They know that Luis Díaz is willing to wait for Barça because he wants to play here," the journalist assured. The interest is not new: Luis Díaz has been linked to the Catalan club since his explosion in Europe, and his desire to wear the blaugrana jersey is an open secret.

The signing, however, will not be easy or cheap. Luis Díaz is a key player at Liverpool and still has two years left on his contract. His market value, 85 million euros, reflects both his performance and his importance at the English club. However, Liverpool would already be working on possible replacements, such as the young Malick Fofana, according to Mundo Deportivo, indicating that the 'Reds' are preparing for all options.

Luis Díaz has had a remarkable season with Liverpool. He has played a total of 49 matches across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 8 assists, records that establish him as one of the most decisive wingers in Europe. In the Premier League, his 13 goals in 35 matches have been key to keeping Liverpool at the top of the table. In the Champions League, he has scored 3 goals in 9 matches, showcasing his ability to perform in major events.

Luis Díaz's ability to break through, his blistering speed, and his goal-scoring instinct make him a very complete footballer. Additionally, his defensive involvement and tireless energy would fit perfectly into Barça's playing system, which seeks wingers capable of making a difference both in one-on-one situations and in pressing after losing possession.