Gavi shines again and puts Hansi Flick in trouble: 'They're not ready...'

Summer always brings opportunities for new talents to step up or for young players who have already shined in previous campaigns to prove themselves with more strength than ever. In Barça's case, the preseason in Asia is becoming the best possible showcase for the players expected to lead the club's immediate future.

Only three preparation matches have been played and the debate has already started on the blaugrana board. The midfield, which started with some clear theoretical starters, has been shaken by the emergence of a footballer who seems determined to break all predictions. Gavi.

Gavi leads Barça with goals and character: top scorer and sensation of the preseason

Barça's Asian tour has helped clear up many questions, but it has also created new doubts for the coaching staff. In the third match, played in South Korea against Daegu FC — bottom of the K-League — Flick's side went into halftime with a commanding 3-0 lead. Beyond the result, what is drawing attention is Gavi's starring role, starting in the double pivot alongside De Jong and becoming the team's top scorer in these friendlies.

| FCB

With two goals in this first half, the Sevillian already has three in the Asian tour and has established himself as the team's top scorer in these matches. But his impact goes far beyond the numbers. Practically all journalists following the blaugrana news have agreed to highlight the midfielder's form, which is leaving an excellent impression.

Gavi's influence is not only reflected in the goals. He has managed to link up with young players like Lamine Yamal, who provided an assist, and with the promising academy player Dro, both also very active in the first half. The youth and boldness of these footballers are giving Barça a freshness that's hard to find in other European teams at the moment.

Flick faces an unexpected dilemma: adjust the starting eleven and take advantage of Gavi's moment

The initial plan of the German coach was to consolidate Pedri and De Jong in the double pivot and give prominence to Dani Olmo in the attacking midfield, trusting a midfield of quality and composure. However, Gavi's performance in the double pivot — and even in more advanced positions — is dismantling any forecast. The Andalusian's versatility allows him to alternate defensive roles with runs into the box, adding a verticality that fits perfectly with the proactive model Flick seeks.

Managing minutes in these preseason matches is also key. Flick has once again changed the entire starting eleven after halftime, repeating the formula from the previous two games in Japan and Korea, where Barça won 3-1 against Vissel Kobe and 7-3 against Seoul FC. However, Gavi's performances are starting to generate internal pressure: the competition in midfield is intensifying and the German coach will have to decide whether to keep his original plan or give way to the new leader who has emerged from the academy.

Social media and the press surrender to Gavi's emergence at Barça

Gavi's impact is not going unnoticed by analysts or fans. Comments like "Gavi scores a lot" or "You can never doubt Gavi" have gone viral among leading journalists. Some even point out that what the Sevillian is achieving this preseason is "spectacular" and that few are ready to compete at his level. Adrián Sánchez, for example, wrote: My God, what Gavi is doing this preseason. They're not ready.

In a context where signings and rumors are usually the main protagonists of the summer, Barça is finding gold at home. The big question Barça fans are now asking is whether Flick will bet on Gavi's talent and character from the start of the league or, on the contrary, will keep trusting the planned script. What seems certain is that, if the midfielder keeps this level, it'll be hard to leave him out of the starting eleven in the upcoming challenges.