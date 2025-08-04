Barça's last-minute signing, blow for De Jong: debut at the Joan Gamper

In soccer, the hope for a recovery is often as high as the arrival of a star signing. This summer, Barça are preparing for the Joan Gamper with news that changes the pulse of the preseason. It's not a multi-million arrival or a last-minute rumor. It's the return of a player to whom Hansi Flick gave the keys to the midfield just before a serious injury halted his breakthrough.

Marc Bernal suffered a devastating blow last August, when he was just stringing together his first matches as a starter in the elite. Flick trusted him from day one and Bernal replied with personality, precision, and a maturity unusual for his age. The cruciate ligament and meniscus injury left everyone at the club stunned. The diagnosis was clear: one year away from the field, a challenge for any young footballer.

Far from giving up, Bernal immersed himself in a meticulous recovery throughout last season. Now, since the start of preseason, he has worked on the sidelines but with the group, keeping his faith and intensity. He has even traveled with the team on the Asian tour, although he hasn't played in any friendlies or been officially drafted.

Flick and unwavering trust in Bernal: the plan for his return during the Joan Gamper

The date marked in red is already here. Everything indicates that Marc Bernal will receive medical clearance on August 10, just in time for the Joan Gamper Trophy. The coaching staff have been cautious, avoiding unnecessary risks, but the debut in the Gamper will be the first step to gradually add minutes. Barça know that these cases require patience. The recent example of Gavi, with a similar injury, shows that readaptation can take several months until reaching one hundred percent.

Flick is pleased to have a pure pivot again, the profile he has missed most since Busquets's departure. For the German coach, Bernal is the only one capable of taking on that role at a high level and his return changes the ecosystem of the culé midfield. De Jong, established as a starter and key figure, will once again feel the competition from the one who already took his place a year ago.

The tactical duel between Bernal and De Jong will shape Barça's dynamic in the new season

Bernal's return reopens a football and tactical debate at Camp Nou. If Flick's plan is kept, Bernal could be the choice in the defensive pivot, freeing De Jong to play in more advanced positions or even from the bench. The Dutchman, who has had his best season as a blaugrana, will now have to raise his performance to keep his status as an undisputed starter.

This battle will be one of the main stories to follow in the 2025/2026 League. The competition in midfield can benefit the team, forcing both to give their best version. The fans hope Flick finds the balance between youth and experience, with Bernal set to be a reference for a new generation.

The Joan Gamper Trophy will be the perfect stage to see Marc Bernal in action after almost a year away. Flick, always bold in his choices, could deliver the first big headline of the season if he decides to start Bernal. The match will set the roadmap for September, when the schedule tightens and the demands don't let up.