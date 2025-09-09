Game-changing move by Hansi Flick for the return to La Liga

A week full of decisions begins at Ciutat Esportiva, with construction noise in the background and the squad still incomplete. Flick and his "staff" have designed a demanding script to land with an advantage when La Liga returns to Catalunya.

Gavi, conservative treatment as of September 9 and out against Valencia

The Andalusian midfielder is dealing with pain in the meniscus of his operated knee and will follow a conservative plan. The club has ruled out arthroscopy for now and will monitor his response over the coming weeks, prioritizing medium-term stability.

The immediate consequence is clear for the club. Gavi won't be available against Valencia and his progress will determine his competitive return. The decision preserves the consolidated cruciate ligament and avoids an intervention that would cut his rhythm at the start of the season.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Alfa de abidin's Images

De Jong, minor injury in the external obturator: day-to-day decision

Frenkie returned early from the Netherlands with discomfort localized in the external obturator of his right leg. Tests confirm a mild injury, with progressive management and no set deadlines as a precaution. At the club, they are working with two scenarios: total rest to avoid aggravating the area or limited minutes if he responds well to load stimulus.

Flick's plan for September 14: high tempo and a natural holding midfielder

Without Gavi and with De Jong in doubt, Flick is preparing a midfield focused on aggressive control and long strides. Pedri will take on more responsibility in the first outing, with Fermín attacking spaces and Marc Casadó as the anchor.

Lamine Yamal stays wide to open up inside lanes for Lewandowski, while Raphinha attacks second balls from a short diagonal. Rashford appears as an impact option against tired defenses, attacking the full-back's back on switches of play. If the script calls for collective possession, Dani Olmo will move inside to add associative play and the final pass.

| F.C. Barcelona, @frenkiedejong, XCatalunya, Ronald Koeman

Venue and immediate schedule: Johan Cruyff gains ground and PSG looms on October 1

The club is working against the clock to reopen Spotify Camp Nou, but Estadi Johan Cruyff is emerging as an approved alternative under technical conditions. LaLiga requires VAR and connectivity adjustments before giving final approval, although the smaller venue doesn't change Flick's competitive approach.

After Valencia, the schedule tightens with league commitments and the European home debut against PSG on October 1. The roadmap demands smart rotation, limited minutes for returning players, and coordinated pressing to save yards for the block.

Youth system and hierarchies: Bernal already with number 22 and ready to join

Marc Bernal has been registered with the first team and given number 22, closing a recovery cycle that the coaching staff has carefully managed. His profile as a left-footed pivot and off-the-ball reading offers a natural replacement to organize second balls and protect the edge of the box. They won't rush deadlines, but his gradual integration will allow Flick to manage workloads between La Liga and Champions League.