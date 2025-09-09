Tomás Roncero's latest embarrassment against Barça: 'Two years ago...'

Barça is preparing for an unprecedented scenario in its recent history. The match against Valencia CF next Sunday will not be played at Camp Nou, which is still pending licenses, nor at Montjuïc, which is occupied by a Post Malone concert. LaLiga has already given the green light to Estadi Johan Cruyff, in Sant Joan Despí, with a capacity of only about 6,000 spectators, as the definitive venue for this league match.

The news, first reported by José Álvarez on El Chiringuito and confirmed in recent hours, provoked an immediate reaction from Tomás Roncero on social media. "What a worldwide embarrassment. Two years ago, they welcomed Valencia in a stadium with 105,000 seats (96,000), and on Sunday they'll do it in one with 6,000. Indeed, they're more than a club…," posted the AS journalist on his personal X account. The message quickly went viral and sparked a new debate about Barça's international image.

The Johan Cruyff, with reduced capacity and designed for the reserve and women's teams, will now be the temporary home for a First Division match. Technically, it meets all the requirements: VAR cameras installed, stable fiber connection, and a field in perfect condition. LaLiga gave its final approval after confirming that the required adaptations were completed. Camp Nou, despite attempts to partially open 32,000 seats (27,000), has not obtained the First Occupancy License and is still waiting for the Final Construction Certificate.

| FCB

The contrast with history is clear. Two years ago, this same match was played in a stadium with 105,000 seats (96,000) and with the atmosphere of LaLiga's biggest events. Now, the limited capacity will require a meticulous distribution of tickets among members and supporters' clubs. The club will have to announce in the coming hours how the sale will proceed and what criteria will be used to prioritize season ticket holders.

Immediate consequences and a conditioned schedule

From a sporting perspective, playing in Sant Joan Despí changes the usual home dynamics. The Johan Cruyff doesn't offer the same crowd pressure or the environment of great European nights. For Valencia, the difference is significant: instead of facing an imposing Camp Nou, they'll do so in a stadium that's much more accessible emotionally.

| FCB

Meanwhile, Barça keeps several scenarios open for the next fixtures. The match against Getafe on the 21st could be played at Camp Nou if the paperwork progresses, although Montjuïc or another match at the Johan can't be ruled out. Until the situation stabilizes, every home match will be a logistical puzzle for the board and a constant source of media debate.

The episode has given ammunition to critics like Roncero, but it reflects the complexity of dealing with construction work of historic magnitude. The blaugrana club acknowledges that these weeks will be difficult, although they trust the new Camp Nou will mark a turning point when it opens its doors.