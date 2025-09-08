José Corbacho angers Barça fans: 'I want them to win la liga...'

The rivalry between Barça and Espanyol coexists with jokes, grievances, and gestures that go beyond the locker rooms. Today, the spotlight once again shines on a familiar face from the set and the schoolyard.

José Corbacho, born in L’Hospitalet in 1965, will turn 60 in December. He jumped from La Cubana and El Terrat to television fame, always with a corrosive style. In ABC, he claims to be a Madridist by family tradition, and describes himself as a walking contradiction. That profile isn't neutral when he steps onto the slippery ground of Catalan soccer.

From “Barcelona without Barcelonans” to the 2025 jab: a history that stings

This isn't the first time he lets loose and fires shots at Catalonia. In 2022, he applauded a Barcelona without Barcelonans and halfheartedly criticized the Procés. That phrase wasn't a slip; it was a sustained position to please Madrid. With that context, his latest soccer wink sounds like a calculated and far from innocent provocation.

| YouTube, XCatalunya, frescultura

The phrase that ignites Barcelona fans and redraws the local rivalometer

In an interview published today, Corbacho states his league preference without anesthesia or nuance. He says that, if he has to take sides, he'd like Espanyol to be the champion. The comment is like salt in a permanent wound between shores that share a city. It confirms a pattern: anything goes to unsettle Barça, even from the set.

Cornellà locks down: 7 out of 9 and a remarkable Dmitrović at the start

The situation also fuels the Perico narrative, supported by a convincing start to the league. Espanyol have earned seven points out of nine after beating Atlético and Osasuna, and drawing in Donostia.

Dmitrović, signed in June, replied with key saves to secure the latest win. The wound over Joan Garcia exists in the locker room and the stands, for obvious reasons. Corbacho boasts a Perico family, and the goalkeeper's signing by Barça was especially painful.

| RCDE

The blaugrana thermometer: Flick, Yamal, and Joan Garcia lock down the response

On the other side, Barça keep their roadmap with Flick and a recognizable core. The draw in Vallecas was kept alive by a decisive Joan Garcia between the posts. The champion won't change objectives over a wisecrack, though they will appreciate emotional fuel. At this point, the relevant debate is tactical, not humorous or about fleeting sympathies.

Risks and opportunities: media noise, heated derbies, and a league that doesn't wait

The comment ignites social media and radio, but the schedule will punish anyone who gets distracted. Barça already show a reliable goalkeeper and automatisms, beyond the pending efficiency.

Espanyol are growing from order and goalkeeping, forced to keep up the pace after the break. Meanwhile, Corbacho continues in his role: entertaining by poking; though this time, the poke hurts. For Barcelona fans, the best antidote will be to respond on the field, as almost always.