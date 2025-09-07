Masterstroke by 6 brands with Lamine Yamal

No one bursts onto the scene like this twice in the same decade, and Lamine has already done it one and a half times. At 18 years old and with a historic number, his magnetism goes beyond the field and reshapes marketing agendas.

His definitive leap began when Xavi established him in the first team and the European elite took notice. Since then, his obedient left-footed soccer and cool head have forced comparisons that don't ask for permission.

From Xavi's locker room to the global showcase of 2025

Barça secured the winger until 2031 and made number 10 official, with an event, family, and a promise of genuine leadership. The gesture was more than symbolic, because the commercial narrative needed a recognizable standard-bearer.

| FCB

The uniqueness grew with a strategic detail: the club wears Nike, but Lamine is an Adidas man, like the young Messi who also switched sides. The mix worked yesterday and works again now, with a long-term plan already confirmed.

The masterstroke came with six names that now orbit around him, top brands that have signed Lamine.

"304" logo, record sales, and the magnetism of the new number 10

304 stopped being a celebration gesture to become his own emblem, with a co-designed logo that links Rocafonda and Barcelona. The activation crowned an arsenal of personalized F50s that Adidas had already launched in a limited edition.

| FCB

The jersey with his number 10 sold out in the first few hours, with unprecedented figures for the club. The frenzy was evident in physical and online stores, confirming a "Laminemania" that goes beyond Sunday's scoreboard. High-emotion campaigns joined that wave, presenting Lamine as a relatable icon rather than a distant promise.

What's behind each deal with the 6 brands and how it's told

Visa presented him as a global ambassador for the 2026 World Cup, with experiences for fans and a presence in the tournament's countdown. The financial category needed a face that could convince Gen Z without scaring parents.

Oppo named him ambassador of its "Make Your Moment," associating mobile technology and decisive moments for mass audiences in Asia and Europe. The narrative fits a player who accelerates when others hit the brakes.

Beats made him the fictional director of "Lamine Records," a spot with nods to his pre-match ritual and a cameo from the 304 neighborhood. The campaign put him at the same table where Messi and Haaland already sit.

Powerade bet on conscious pause and signed Lamine alongside Rodrygo to talk about mental strength and tempo control. The two shorts from the "Pause is Power" platform reinforced that emotional angle.

Konami presented him as an eFootball ambassador, merging the gamer ecosystem with highlights and community challenges. The partnership places Lamine within the interactive entertainment map.

Nesquik has just launched a collaboration managed by an agency, with creativity that reinterprets children's play as energy to compete. The message seeks family closeness without losing sporting ambition.

Official reactions, environment management, and the viral braces piece

The club celebrated the contract and number with modern solemnity, marking a careful choreography between heritage and immediate future. Adidas, meanwhile, lit the fuse of the logo and consolidated the bridge between brand and player.

At the same time, the famous blue and garnet braces by TwoJeys for a Clásico showed that the character allows for viral nods with a local stamp. The piece, "dentist approved," reinforced that street-star aesthetic.

| Canva

The board, at this point, is clear: Barça's number 10 is no longer just a jersey, but a commercial language understood by half the planet.