Hansi Flick finds a solution: Robert Lewandowski already knows it

The last preseason test is always a showcase for tactical hints and internal messages. The Joan Gamper Trophy arrives with the feel of a serious exam, with the coaching staff fine-tuning details for a season start that allows no margin for error. The match tests automatisms, off-the-ball reading, and the effectiveness of high pressing in a big-game atmosphere.

A Gamper with a message at Johan Cruyff and in prime time

The match will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff at 9:00 p.m. CEST, due to the delay in the partial reopening of Camp Nou. The night serves as both a presentation and a gauge of Hansi Flick's plan before the league debut on August 16.

Rashford, a true number nine today: the hint that changes the offensive setup

The starting line-up confirms the big news: Marcus Rashford starts as center forward. This is no minor detail. The Englishman arrived in July on loan and today acts as the reference point to pin down center backs, attack the space behind, and speed up transitions.

The move opens lanes for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha and gives the team a vertical break that was missing in some friendlies. It is also a solution that allows the coaching staff to manage workloads up front without losing the threat in behind.

Lewandowski's injury and risk management

Robert Lewandowski is out of the Gamper due to an issue in the biceps femoris of his left thigh. The club has chosen caution and is making the Polish player's return dependent on the progress of his recovery. His absence opens the door to a mobile number nine who is aggressive in pressing, while a key footballer for the season is protected. Will the striker be ready for the opener in Mallorca?

Tactical fit: why the Englishman works as a reference point

Rashford offers stride, movement, and an understanding of diagonal runs. In his own half, he can be a direct support for Frenkie de Jong, speeding up the build-up with one-touch layoffs. In the opposition half, he enables the second line of Pedri and Fermín, who attack rebound areas. The occupation of spaces is organized with Pedri arriving and Raphinha attacking the far post, while Lamine receives between the lines to turn and thread passes.

Is Rashford the number nine for the first LaLiga matches or just a temporary preseason option? The answer will depend on Lewandowski's physical progress and the Englishman's performance with real minutes.

Barça's starting eleven and what they're looking for tonight against Como

Joan García in goal; Eric García and Ronald Araujo with Pau Cubarsí in the defensive structure, Alejandro Balde on the left; De Jong, Pedri, and Fermín to dictate the tempo; Lamine Yamal and Raphinha wide; Rashford as the number 9. The idea is to press high, keep cover with Araujo, and speed up circulation inside with Pedri.

Where to watch Barça - Como 1907

The match can be watched free-to-air on the club's official YouTube channel and on TV3, a perfect showcase to gauge partnerships and the first moves of the new number nine. It is important to measure the synchronization between Rashford and Lamine, Pedri's finesse between the lines, and the clean build-up with De Jong. In the end, the goal is decisiveness and good feelings.