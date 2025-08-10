Great news for Hansi Flick ahead of the Gamper as Barça face Como

The Joan Gamper Trophy once again lights up a summer night with the scent of a debut and a final test. Barça lands at Estadi Johan Cruyff to gauge their readiness before the league debut, in a match that starts at 9:00 p.m. and always offers clues about the coach's plan. The event also includes the team's presentation to the fans.

A Gamper of confirmations: tactical focus and high tempo at Johan Cruyff

Hansi Flick has designed a demanding preseason to speed up workloads and automatisms. The team arrives at the event after a solid tour and with attention focused on the new attacking pieces brought in this summer. The evening against Como 1907 will serve to fine-tune details of pressing, full-back positioning (height), and inside circulation, aiming for a strong start in LaLiga. It will also serve to introduce new signings to the fans, such as Rashford, Joan Garcia, or Bardghji.

The medical clearance the blaugrana midfield had desired

The big news is Marc Bernal's medical clearance, confirmed after almost a year out due to a cruciate ligament rupture with meniscus involvement suffered at the end of August last season and operated on September 9, 2024.

| F.C. Barcelona, Pixelshot

The youth academy player has completed a long and rigorous recovery, and returns backed by the final tests carried out in recent hours. This is news that strengthens Hansi Flick's plan in the pivot position.

Caution and schedule: the protocol guiding his return

The clearance doesn't mean rushing. According to the internal medical criteria, it is recommended to wait 1 year (365 days) from the operation before competing in official matches. Flick and the medical staff will make the final decision on minutes in the Gamper, always prioritizing caution. The goal is for the return to be definitive and without setbacks when the competition begins.

How does Bernal fit into Flick's plan?

In the German coach's 4-2-3-1, Bernal provides positional order, reading of passing lanes, and the first vertical pass to activate attacking midfielders and wingers.

| LaLiga, FC Barcelona

His defensive range protects the center-backs and allows the most attacking midfielder to move forward to receive the ball. Will Barça be able to maximize their play between the lines without rushing the pivot's timeline? What is expected today is a very measured management of minutes, designed so the footballer can gain rhythm without taking unnecessary risks.

Barça want to win the Gamper

Como 1907 arrive with names from Barça's past, making the night a special reunion for the culer crowd. The club's preview already frames it as a duel with emotional ties and a big-match atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the market is moving: Iñigo Martínez has been announced by Al-Nassr, a move that frees up salary space and reorganizes the rotation in the back line ahead of the league start. All this makes the Gamper the perfect thermometer to assess hierarchies and feelings.

| @X

What time will the match be played?

The 2025 Joan Gamper Trophy is the last rehearsal before the official kickoff. It will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff at 9:00 p.m. with the team presentation starting at 8:05 p.m. For those interested in the new signings in the summer of 2025 for FC Barcelona, the event allows you to see attacking mechanisms, the defensive structure without Iñigo, and above all, the gradual return of a pivot who could set the pace for the season if his readaptation progresses smoothly.