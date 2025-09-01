Hansi Flick explodes when asked about Fermín: 'Egos...'

The draw in Vallecas left Barça with a bitter taste and their coach visibly upset. Hansi Flick faced the post-match press conference with a critical tone toward his players' attitude. The German coach admitted that he didn't like what he saw on the field, repeating feelings similar to those from the previous two matches.

Flick avoids talking about specific names and points to the group

When asked directly about Fermín, the coach chose not to single out any footballer. Flick noted that he could mention several players, but that what's important now is to think about the collective. He emphasized that, once the transfer window is closed, his only demand will be that everyone is one hundred percent committed to the club. His insistence on not discussing specific cases shows his intention to ease the tension around the academy player, whose future has been surrounded by rumors.

Flick's most forceful statement was directed at his squad's mentality. The German stated that he doesn't want egos because "egos kill success," a reflection that goes beyond any specific player. He recalled that last season Barça stood out for playing as a unit, with no internal cracks, and that regaining that spirit is essential. The message is interpreted as a warning to a very young locker room that must learn to manage pressure and expectations in a season of maximum demands.

A coach upset with the team's attitude

The draw in Vallecas not only meant losing two points, but also revealed a competitive disconnect in the second half. Flick insisted that the attitude shown is far from the level a club like Barça demands. The lack of intensity, the difficulty in winning individual, aerial, and also ground duels, and the inability to control the match with the ball were aspects that angered the coach. Joan Garcia avoided a clear defeat, but Flick's overall assessment focused on the lack of collective commitment.

Barça, forced to react after the break

The third matchday leaves Barça in fourth place with seven points, behind Real Madrid and Athletic Club, who have won all their matches, and Villarreal, who have a better goal difference. The upcoming break will serve as a turning point to regroup and make adjustments. Flick needs his message to resonate in a locker room full of talent, but also vulnerable to negative dynamics. The warning about egos sums up his concern: without unity, no individual talent will be enough to keep the team in the race for LaLiga.

Lamine Yamal himself also admitted that the team is far from being the intense team they were last year. Along these lines, he also advocated for introspection during the international break to come back stronger afterward.