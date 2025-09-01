Real Madrid staff leave Álvarez de Mon speechless for criticizing Joan Garcia

The draw between Rayo Vallecano and Barça (1-1) has left several points for analysis, although one has clearly stood out. In the 12th minute, Ratiu appeared unmarked in the box and shot almost at will, but Joan García replied with a phenomenal save. That intervention kept Barça afloat during their worst moments. That was just the beginning of a memorable performance. This particular play has sparked an intense debate among journalists and fans on social media.

Ramón Álvarez de Mon questions the play and sparks debate

Journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon posed a direct question: is it the goalkeeper's merit or Ratiu's mistake? His comment quickly opened the discussion and caused divided responses. Some Real Madrid fans believed that the shot was too centered, which made the save easier. However, others highlighted the quickness of the blaugrana goalkeeper to cover the goal and prevent the 1-0 at a critical moment.

Some fans even acknowledged Joan García's absolute merit, describing the stretch as "an unbelievable intervention" and insisting that Ratiu executed well. After all, his shot was on target; although it is also true that it was more centered than the play demanded.

Others have defended a middle ground, pointing out that there was both merit from the goalkeeper and excessive confidence from the full-back in believing that simply pushing the ball would be enough to score. There were also those who downplayed the play by claiming that the shot was too predictable and went straight to the goalkeeper's body.

Joan García, undisputed protagonist in an outplayed Barça

Beyond the specific debate, Joan García completed a monumental match in Vallecas. He was chosen MVP after making six saves, three of them goal-worthy, which prevented Barça's defeat. Rayo Vallecano dominated the second half and accumulated better offensive statistics, but they ran into a goalkeeper in a clear state of grace time and again. This was his first great performance defending the blaugrana goal.

The difference in intensity between the teams was evident, although the Catalan goalkeeper kept the blaugranas alive until the end.

The controversy over his first save reflects how difficult it is to assess performances at this level. While some insist on pointing out others' mistakes, the truth is that Joan García kept Barça afloat in a hostile environment. With his interventions, he prevented Rayo from taking a deserved victory and, despite the criticism, was the main protagonist of the third matchday of LaLiga.