Albert Blaya delivers his verdict on Joan Garcia: 'Doing...'

Barça's draw in Vallecas (1-1) left a bittersweet taste for Hansi Flick's team. The blaugrana side was looking for a perfect run of victories before the international break, but they faced a superior Rayo in the second half. The big winner of the night was Joan Garcia, who kept Barça afloat with a memorable performance and ended up as the best player of the match; clearly deserved.

The Catalan goalkeeper made six outstanding saves, three of which were classified as goal-worthy chances. The first came in the 12th minute, when he stretched to prevent Ratiu's close-range shot, who was already celebrating the goal. In the second half, he pulled off a spectacular one-on-one against Jorge de Frutos, showing feline reflexes and composure at the decisive moment. In the final stretch, he denied a very clear chance from Isi. Each save was a reminder that Barça finally has a decisive goalkeeper in demanding situations.

Blaya's verdict and the perception of barcelonismo

Analyst Albert Blaya summed up the feelings of many fans with a forceful message on social media. He stated that Joan Garcia had played "the best match by a Barça goalkeeper in I don't know how many years". The phrase went viral immediately because it matched the general feeling. The €25 million signing, criticized in some circles during the summer, now seems like a cheap investment. The impression among barcelonismo is unanimous: there's a goalkeeper to lead the goal for the next decade.

| FCB

A Barça outplayed that survived thanks to its goalkeeper

The numbers confirm Rayo's superiority, especially after halftime. The Madrid side had seven shots on target compared to Barça's three and completed 124 passes in the final third, while the visitors managed 106. Fran Pérez's goal from a corner kick reflected that constant pressure. Only Joan Garcia allowed FC Barcelona to leave Vallecas alive, in a match where the team looked vulnerable in defense and unable to react in attack. Without his inspiration, defeat would've been inevitable.

The standings tighten at the top of LaLiga

The draw leaves Barça with seven points (7), a figure insufficient to keep pace with their main rivals. Real Madrid and Athletic Club lead the table with a perfect record after three matchdays. Villarreal also have seven points (7), but surpass Barça on goal difference. Espanyol also currently have a 7/9. The culers occupy fourth place, aware that they can't afford to drop more ground if they want to reach the international break level with the title contenders.

The night in Vallecas could mark a turning point in Joan Garcia's career. He was not only the MVP of the match, but he also showed personality, reflexes, and authority between the posts. Blaya described him as the best blaugrana goalkeeper in years, and his phrase perfectly sums up what happened in Vallecas. Barça left with a draw thanks to him, and the general feeling is that the goal already has an owner for a long time to come.