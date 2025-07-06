Leaves Oviedo: UD Las Palmas, Deportivo, Cádiz and several other teams want him

In soccer, the summer transfer window always brings unexpected stories. After a season full of emotions, many teams look to strengthen their squads with footballers who know the division and have the experience of fighting for important goals. In this context, one of the names generating the most interest in the Second Division is that of a player who has left his mark at his last club and who now faces a new challenge in his career.

The end of a golden era in Oviedo and the start of a new path

The protagonist of this story is a footballer who has been essential in Real Oviedo's recent promotion to the First Division, but whose contract ended last June 30. After two intense campaigns at the Asturian club, he says goodbye leaving numbers that show his contribution: 84 matches, 9 goals, and 10 assists. It wasn't an easy season for him personally, with coaching changes and constant competition on the wings, but his commitment and dedication have been recognized by the Tartiere fans. We're talking about Sebas Moyano.

Despite his importance in the locker room, his prominence decreased after Paunovic's arrival. In the last season, he played in 36 matches and, along with Santi Cazorla, was the team's top assist provider with five goal passes. However, in the final stretch of the campaign, he lost minutes and was no longer part of the coach's plans for the decisive final stage, a situation that ultimately defined his departure.

Interest from historic clubs and a proven career in the silver division

This footballer's name has become one of the most sought-after in the LaLiga Hypermotion transfer market. According to journalist Ángel García (Cazurreando), teams such as Deportivo de la Coruña, Cádiz, UD Las Palmas, Almería, and Leganés have already inquired about his situation. The interest from Sporting de Gijón also stands out, which would add an extra element of intrigue if he were to sign for Oviedo's main rival.

His experience in the Second Division is not insignificant: he has played almost 150 matches in the division, with 16 goals and 10 assists to his name. This track record makes him a player who can deliver immediate results, something especially valued by clubs aiming for promotion. Deportivo and Cádiz seem to be in the best position, although Las Palmas and Leganés also want to add quality to their wings, while Almería has greater financial muscle that could tip the balance in the coming weeks.

This player has stood out for his ability to adapt to different attacking roles. While he achieved his best goal-scoring record in his first season at Oviedo, he is also known for his vision and ease in linking up in the final third. He is a footballer who doesn't shy away from defensive work and who brings depth to the wings, qualities that are highly valued in a competition as demanding as the Second Division.

During his time at the Tartiere, he was essential both on the field and in the locker room. His maturity is reflected in the way he faces difficult moments and in the unity he managed to keep within the group, something key to the promotion. Despite rumors and offers, the player himself has stated in several interviews that he hasn't made a decision about his future yet, although he acknowledges that he is looking to take a step forward and continue growing in Spanish soccer.