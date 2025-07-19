Granada already has a former Barça player secured and is now going after a former Espanyol player

Summer brings renewed energy to Granada CF. After a 2024/25 season in which the goal of direct promotion slipped away, the sporting management has chosen to speed up the rebuilding of the squad. The days in the top tier are now a distant memory and, after a year marked by inconsistency and changes on the bench, the Nazarí club wants to look to the future with new momentum. Pacheta's arrival on the bench at the end of last season marked the starting point of a project that, in this transfer window, has taken firm steps to restore excitement to the fans.

Unlike previous summers, Granada is opting for a mix of youth and experience, with players used to the demands of the second division. Some even have experience at the elite level. The obsession is clear: to consolidate a competitive core and ensure a squad capable of withstanding the pressure of the promotion race. The first signings and the names that have emerged in recent hours show that renewed ambition.

Strategic signings for Pacheta's new project

The transfer market has brought new faces hungry for prominence to Los Cármenes. The club has officially announced the additions of Souleymane Faye (Betis Deportivo), Baïlla Diallo (Clermont Foot), Pedro Alemán (Valencia Mestalla), Pau Casadesús (Andorra), and goalkeeper Ander Astralaga, on loan from Barça. These players represent the profile sought by the sporting management: potential, energy, and the ability to grow under pressure.

However, the most talked-about move is that of José Arnaiz, a forward who has played for clubs such as Barcelona and Osasuna. The deal, virtually closed pending signature, is a quality reinforcement for the Nazarí attack. Arnaiz has chosen the Granada project despite interest from other teams, prioritizing the role Pacheta is offering him to recover his best form after a difficult year in the top division. The coach has been key in convincing the footballer, who is looking for an environment where he can once again be decisive and play quality minutes.

The midfield, next challenge: Álvaro Aguado's name gains momentum

While Arnaiz's arrival is imminent, Granada is working to strengthen the midfield. The departure of Gonzalo Villar and the uncertain situation of other midfielders have forced the search for a versatile and experienced profile to speed up. In this context, Álvaro Aguado emerges, formerly of Espanyol, whose name has gained momentum in recent hours following information reported by journalist Ángel García.

Aguado, 29 years old, knows Pacheta's work firsthand, having coincided with him at Real Valladolid and having enjoyed one of the best spells of his career with him. After his time at Espanyol, the Andalusian is looking for a destination where he can be important again, and Granada offers him an ideal opportunity to relaunch his football. His signing would provide an injection of experience to a midfield in need of leadership after recent departures.

The rojiblanco project gains strength and looks to promotion

Summer in Granada is synonymous with hard work and high expectations. The sporting management doesn't hide their ambition: to return the team to the promotion race and leave behind the frustration of last season. With the arrivals of Arnaiz, Faye, Diallo, Alemán, Casadesús, and Astralaga, and the possible addition of Aguado, the club is building a squad ready to compete every matchday.

Pacheta, aware of the demands of the division and the weight of the rojiblanco jersey, is working to make Granada one of the main contenders in LaLiga Hypermotion. With the market open and more moves expected, the fans look to the future with renewed excitement and the certainty that this time promotion won't just be a dream, but a realistic goal worked toward from day one.