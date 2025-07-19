Tough moment for Ingrid Engen: this is how Mapi León supports her

Women's soccer has experienced in recent days one of those episodes that leave a mark both on and off the field. Few couples have achieved such a special connection as Ingrid Engen and Mapi León, two Barça icons who have conquered not only titles but also the affection of culé fans for their authenticity and approachability.

However, summer has brought an unexpected twist: Ingrid Engen is ending her time at Barça to embark on a new adventure at Olympique de Lyon, leaving behind not only her team but also a Mapi León who has been fully committed to supporting her both personally and professionally.

A bittersweet farewell for the most beloved couple in women's soccer

The blaugrana locker room has for years been the setting for a relationship that, far from hiding, has managed to assert itself through naturalness and everyday gestures. Ingrid and Mapi have shared victories, celebrations, and also difficult moments, always hand in hand.

| Instagram

Their story began at Barça, where they became inseparable, both on the field and in their private lives. Family trips to Norway, getaways to the mountains, romantic dinners, and knowing messages on social media have turned the couple into a true symbol of visibility and normalization in elite sports.

Engen's departure to Olympique de Lyon has marked a turning point. According to several fan profiles on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), the Norwegian player said goodbye to the fans and her teammates with an emotional message, expressing gratitude for the support she received in Barcelona.

Nevertheless, the media spotlight has focused on how she is experiencing this process, especially after the recent elimination of Norway in the European Championship in Switzerland. The sporting setback has coincided with the most sensitive moment of her professional and personal life.

| Twitter

Mapi León, unconditional support on and off the stadium

Amid this whirlwind of emotions, Mapi León's presence has once again drawn all eyes. Although she was unable to play in the European Championship with the Spanish national team due to physical reasons, she did not hesitate to accompany Engen to Switzerland to be by her side at key moments of the tournament.

The gesture, which went viral after a video was published showing Mapi traveling to support her partner—"Supporting my girl," she wrote naturally—has been widely celebrated on social media, where messages of encouragement and admiration abound.

The night of the match against Italy, which meant Norway's elimination in the quarterfinals, left one of the most moving images of the championship. In the stadium, Mapi León, wearing the Norwegian national team jersey, went down to the field at the end of the match to comfort Ingrid, who was visibly affected by the result.

| Late Motiv en Movistar+, Sport

The embrace between the two, captured by several photographers present and shared around the world on fan profiles and specialized pages, has served as a reminder that behind every defeat there is a human story and that, sometimes, the true victory lies in knowing how to be there when most needed.

Social media users react to displays of affection

Over the past seasons, Ingrid and Mapi have become role models for a generation of footballers who not only break records on the field but also off it, paving the way for diversity and LGTBIQ+ visibility in elite sports.

Every public appearance, every comment on Instagram, or every gesture during celebrations has been analyzed and applauded by a legion of followers who see in them much more than a love story: a lesson in companionship and courage.

These days, both the Norwegian Federation and Barça have sent messages of encouragement to Ingrid after the elimination in the European Championship, valuing her commitment and professionalism. Meanwhile, Mapi León has avoided grandiloquent statements and has preferred to let actions speak for themselves, showing on social media that distance and sporting defeats can't tarnish the bond they have built.

Life is sad but goes on

In the coming months, we will see how Ingrid adapts to her new life in Lyon and how Mapi manages her return to competition. What is beyond any doubt is that, no matter what happens on the field, their relationship has emerged stronger from this difficult moment, and thousands of fans will continue to celebrate the most inspiring love story in today's soccer.