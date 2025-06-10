Girona and Espanyol are fighting over a signing, Míchel has the upper hand: the reasons

The arrival of summer always stirs up the transfer market in LaLiga, and this year the battle to strengthen the left-back position has become a true priority for two Catalan teams with seemingly similar objectives. Neither wants to repeat what happened in the recently concluded season, and they are looking to build the best possible squad to avoid the lower zones of the table. The sooner they do it, the better.

Espanyol's sporting management faces a decisive summer. With their place in the top flight just secured, efforts are focused on building a squad capable of competing without surprises in the First Division. However, the financial situation continues to set the pace for moves: the Pericos haven't invested in transfers in the last three transfer windows, and the departures of Brian Oliván—whose contract ends and won't renew—and Carlos Romero leave the left flank practically orphaned.

The recent capital increase and the sale of Joan García may provide some leeway, but Espanyol is still forced to act with caution. Fran Garagarza, sporting director, has already made it clear that the priority is to strengthen the left-back position, and all eyes are on an option they already know very well: Carlos Romero. The Valencian left-back, after a year on loan from Villarreal, has been essential in Manolo González's system, playing 34 matches, scoring two goals, and providing one assist, and showing remarkable growth in his first year at the top level.

| RCDE

Carlos Romero: a sought-after profile and an uncertain future

Carlos Romero's strong performance hasn't gone unnoticed. According to journalist Ángel García, the player is of interest not only to Espanyol, who are looking to repeat the loan or attempt a low-cost transfer, but also to Girona FC and Real Betis. In the case of the Blanquiazules, the financial situation makes any purchase operation difficult, and only a new loan seems feasible. In addition, the player's desire to keep wearing the Perico jersey could help, but it's not enough in such a competitive market.

Meanwhile, Villarreal, the club that owns his rights, doesn't have Romero in their immediate plans. This situation could make his definitive departure easier, but the Groguets would prefer to receive a transfer fee rather than accept another loan, a scenario where Girona has the advantage.

Girona ready to seize the opportunity: Miguel Gutiérrez's replacement?

Girona FC's emergence in the race for Carlos Romero is no coincidence. The team led by Míchel, which has captured national attention for their attacking play and their ability to reinvent themselves each season, needs to strengthen the left-back position in light of the highly likely departure of Miguel Gutiérrez, one of the key players who seems set to move to a bigger club after his great campaign.

Romero's profile fits perfectly into Míchel's system: a quick left-back, able to join the attack and with notable defensive progress. In addition, unlike Espanyol, Girona has enough financial leeway to complete a transfer, which gives them a decisive advantage in negotiations with Villarreal. The Girona club is looking for reliable players to keep competing at the top and consolidate their European project.