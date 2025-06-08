Lamine Yamal rubs his hands: a huge blow for Dembélé in the Ballon d'Or race

The race for the Ballon d'Or is experiencing one of its most intense moments. Individual performances and team titles matter more than ever. However, a recent news story has stirred the debate and changed the perception of who deserves the award. Fans and experts are talking about nothing else. At the center of the conversation is the name of a young man who has surprised everyone this season.

Paris Saint-Germain reached this stage of the season with sky-high morale. Luis Enrique's team has achieved the long-desired treble. Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Champions League already shine in their trophy cabinet. Ousmane Dembélé has been key to this success. The French winger has shown his best version, with decisive assists and a speed that has destroyed opposing defenses. Many media outlets considered him the undisputed favorite for the Ballon d'Or. In addition, he was chosen as the best player of the Champions League, a recognition that usually carries weight in the voting.

Dembélé, a key absence at the most decisive moment

Bad luck has arrived at the worst possible moment. During the Nations League semifinal against Spain, Dembélé suffered a quadriceps muscle injury. The doctors confirmed the severity. The striker had to leave the France squad, missing the third-place match this Sunday. The most concerning thing is on the horizon: his presence at the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off in a few days in the US, is very uncertain.

| psg

For PSG, this absence could be lethal. The Parisian team shares a group with Atlético de Madrid, Botafogo, and Seattle Sounders. Without their star winger, Luis Enrique will have to look for emergency solutions. Barcola's injury, another of the most unbalancing strikers, makes the scenario even more complicated.

Lamine Yamal seizes the moment

Meanwhile, as Dembélé falls, another name bursts onto the scene. Lamine Yamal has had a season to remember with FC Barcelona. At 17 years old, he has been decisive both for his club and with the Spanish national team. In the semifinals against France, the young winger showed his boldness and quality. He scored a brace and led La Roja to the final.

Lamine's impact goes far beyond the numbers. His ability to take on defenders, break through, and create danger has made him a reference point. The German coach Flick has known how to make the most of his talent at Barça, where he has added the domestic treble: Supercopa, Copa del Rey, and La Liga. In addition, his participation with the Spanish national team has given him an extra edge that few candidates can show.

| FCB

The Ballon d'Or, up for grabs until the last match

With the FIFA Club World Cup just around the corner, the race for the Ballon d'Or remains open. Dembélé is still one of the main names, thanks to the titles and his consistency, but the injury puts his presence at the most international club tournament at risk. Lamine Yamal, on the other hand, arrives at his best moment. If Spain manage to beat Portugal in the Nations League final this Sunday in Munich, the Barça winger could deliver the final blow.

That said, obviously Lamine Yamal also won't be present at the FIFA Club World Cup, since Barça haven't passed the qualifying stage. In any case, the Frenchman's absence only intensifies a debate that seems likely to continue until the day of the ceremony.