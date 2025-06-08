Huge news for Pellegrini, signing on track: free replacement for Johnny Cardoso

In soccer, the midfield is the engine of any team that aims for major goals. When injuries and departures loom, the sporting management must act quickly and with a cool head. Real Betis faces a summer in which the focus is on renewing a midfield that last season experienced critical moments, both due to a plague of injuries and the imminent interest of major clubs in their best players. This situation forces the verdiblanco club to reinvent itself, seeking smart and low-cost solutions to keep being competitive.

During last season, Manuel Pellegrini was forced to turn to options that were unusual in his usual scheme. The injuries to players like William Carvalho and Marc Roca, combined with the ongoing physical problems of Giovani Lo Celso and Isco Alarcón's recovery, left Betis without key players in the midfield. Added to this was the arrival of Johnny Cardoso, a signing that provided a breath of fresh air for the Chilean coach and who quickly earned a spot among the starters.

However, Cardoso's performance hasn't gone unnoticed. In recent weeks, there has been intense talk about his possible departure, with Atlético de Madrid as the main destination and "Cholo" Simeone determined to make him a key piece for his project. The imminent departure of the US international opens a gap in Pellegrini's scheme, which the sporting management is already working to fill with guarantees.

Matías Vecino, a reliable replacement at zero cost

In this context, the figure of Matías Vecino emerges, a Uruguayan midfielder who will be free at the end of his contract with Lazio. His name isn't new on Betis's agenda, since in previous transfer windows he was linked to the Andalusian club. Now, with his contractual situation facilitating the operation, Vecino's signing takes on a strategic dimension for the verdiblanco project. The portal Il Corriere dello Sport has announced the verdiblanco interest.

Vecino, with extensive experience in Serie A and the Uruguayan national team, would fit perfectly into Pellegrini's system. His versatility allows him to play both as a pivot and in more advanced positions, which makes him a very interesting alternative to cover any shortage in the midfield area. In addition, his arrival at zero cost represents a market opportunity that Betis will hardly let slip away, especially considering the possible departure of important pieces and the need to keep the club's financial balance.

With the summer transfer market about to open, Betis is speeding up to close a deal that, in terms of quality-price ratio, is hard to match in today's soccer. Johnny Cardoso's departure seems a matter of time, and Vecino's arrival appears to be the best possible news for Pellegrini and the verdiblanco fans. Now, all that remains is to wait for the official announcement of the agreement and see how the new project fits into the roadmap for the season that's about to begin.

That said, this same outlet also reports that Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, has also shown interest in the experienced Uruguayan midfielder. Benfica could also be in the running.