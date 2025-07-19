Girona and Alavés want the loan of an Athletic Club player

Girona faces the summer with more doubts than certainties. After a season that ended below expectations, the Montilivi fans are demanding a change of direction and a squad that will inspire excitement from the very first minute. While mid-table teams in La Liga EA Sports have already made moves in the market, the Catalan club still hasn't announced any new signings. The pressure is on Quique Cárcel, who's responsible for securing additions before time runs out.

Coach Míchel hasn't hidden his desire to strengthen the defense, especially the right-back position, one of the most criticized last season. The lack of depth and alternatives affected the performance of a team that, although they secured survival in the final stretch, finished very close to the relegation spots. In this context, every decision the club makes carries special weight ahead of a preseason that's already begun with the aim of correcting mistakes.

Hugo Rincón, the LaLiga Hypermotion gem who's attracting several clubs

The right-back market is moving quickly and, this summer, there's one name that stands out above the rest: Hugo Rincón. The player, who belongs to Athletic Club, has just completed a spectacular season at Mirandés and has earned the interest of several top-flight clubs. At just 22 years old, Rincón played 44 official matches last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists, numbers that stand out in any comparison within the division.

His performance under Alessio Lisci's orders was key for Mirandés to fight for promotion until the very last moment, falling in the play-off final against Oviedo. The Navarrese footballer only missed three official matches, which shows his consistency and physical capacity, two essential qualities for the demanding systems of La Liga EA Sports.

Not only Girona and Alavés have shown interest in his loan; according to other media, clubs like Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, and Mallorca are also closely monitoring Athletic Club's moves, which still needs to solve the arrival of Jesús Areso (Osasuna) before unlocking Rincón's departure. According to journalist Nil Solà on Twitter, the final decision will come in a matter of days, once the Lions secure a replacement for the right flank.

Girona speeds up the operation: tactical reasons and a squad to rebuild

The move for Hugo Rincón is no coincidence. In Girona, both the coaching staff and the sporting management believe his profile fits perfectly into Míchel's plans, who's looking for a full-back with stamina, power, and an attacking mindset. The fact that he can play both in a back four and as a wing-back in a five-man defense gives Rincón a versatility that's especially attractive after last season's tactical flexibility issues.

In addition, the possibility of seeing Rincón reunited with Joel Roca, his former teammate at Mirandés and who'll be part of the first team at Montilivi this year, adds extra appeal for Girona fans. Cárcel knows the margin for error is minimal, and getting the signings right is mandatory to restore lost trust to an environment that ended the season frustrated after a tough defeat against Atlético de Madrid (0-4) on the final matchday.

Girona's squad is set to undergo significant changes. Players like Tsygankov, Miguel Gutiérrez, or Arnau Martínez could leave the club due to interest from higher-budget teams. Meanwhile, other names like Aleñá, Vilarrasa, or Mika Mármol are strongly linked to strengthening different positions. The arrival of Hugo Rincón would be the first step in a project that needs to get back on the path to success and, above all, avoid the struggles experienced at the end of last season.