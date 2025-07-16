Alguacil isn't leaving alone, total revolution at Real Sociedad: 3 painful departures

The summer of 2025 has kicked off at Reale Arena with the most tense and challenging atmosphere in recent years. Real Sociedad, which had gotten its fans used to dreaming of Europe every season, has finished a campaign below the desired level, ending up in eleventh place in LaLiga and far from the continental spots. This bitter ending has triggered not only a change on the bench, but also the start of a deep revolution in the Donostia locker room.

It's not just the farewell of such a charismatic and beloved coach as Imanol Alguacil. The txuri-urdin club has trusted the project to Sergio Francisco, who's moving up from the reserve team and faces a huge challenge: Rebuilding the team after the departure of key players, with the added pressure of bringing back excitement and competitiveness to a squad that needs a new boost. This regeneration process has started with three especially sensitive departures and the need to make room for new signings before the market closes.

Strategic sales and farewells to key figures

At Real Sociedad, the first moves of the summer have made the tone of this new era clear. The most notable is, without a doubt, Martín Zubimendi, sold to Arsenal for 60 million euros. The midfielder, one of the cornerstones of Alguacil's system, is now embarking on the Premier League adventure, leaving a gap that's hard to fill both in the engine room and at the heart of the locker room. His transfer also provides a financial lifeline for Real, which will be able to operate with more flexibility in the market.

This departure is joined by Jon Magunazelaia, who's ended his time in San Sebastián after not renewing his contract and has signed for Eibar. This is a quiet loss, but significant in terms of squad depth and future projection. Finally, Olasagasti is about to finalize his move to Levante, another academy departure that confirms the need to make major adjustments before thinking about new signings.

The Basque club doesn't rule out more moves in the coming weeks. There has been a lot of speculation about names like Brais Méndez, but negotiations with Celta seem completely stalled and no immediate progress is expected. Meanwhile, Japanese player Take Kubo has attracted interest from several major European clubs, although the current situation points more toward his staying, at least in the short term. However, he has already raised doubts about his future in some interviews. All in all, the departures of Zubimendi, Brais Méndez, and Take Kubo would mean a painful farewell to three of the most important players in recent years.

Reinforcements on the horizon

The planning for the 2025/26 squad is marked by the urgent need to strengthen several positions, with defense being the area that most concerns the sporting management. The name that's gained the most traction in recent days is Igor Julio, Brighton's center-back, for whom Real is already actively negotiating. His arrival would be a major boost in rebuilding the back line, after a season in which defensive solidity was severely affected.

The midfield is also under scrutiny. Argentine Ezequiel Fernández is another footballer who could wear the txuri-urdin jersey if the remaining details are finalized. Everything indicates there will be more moves, both in terms of departures and arrivals, as the market's closing approaches and clubs adjust their squads.