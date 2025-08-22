Gerard Romero has the information: it affects Ferran Torres at Barça

Barça are training again while the transfer market is heating up. Flick has partially recovered Lewandowski, but the club is still balancing the books. Frenkie de Jong was absent because he was celebrating the birth of his second child. It was an intense day at the training ground with several pending operations.

The atmosphere among the board is one of relentless and discreet work. Deco spent the entire morning reviewing contracts and possible outgoing moves. The priority is to balance the accounts to register the new signings. All this is happening while contract terminations and loans are being negotiated with several players.

Necessary outgoing moves

Iñaki Peña is expected to renew and go out on loan in the coming days. Romeu is negotiating to terminate his contract and the club hopes to announce it soon. Héctor Fort is also on the market and his future is being evaluated. Barça want to reduce the wage bill before the transfer window closes.

| Canva

Marc Casadó is another name on the list. The academy graduate has offers from the Premier League and LaLiga. Although he prefers to stay, the competition in midfield is fierce. Flick is counting on Bernal, Fermín, and Gavi, which complicates the young player's situation.

The Ferran Torres case

In this context, the name generating the most headlines emerges: Ferran Torres. According to Gerard Romero, Barça are urgently considering modifying his contract. The idea is to improve his terms while also reducing the wage burden. This move would allow the registration of players still pending validation.

| FCB

The board considers it crucial to find room within Financial Fair Play. Ferran, who is influential in the squad, is becoming a strategic piece of the plan. His adapted renewal would be a tactical move to free up financial space.

A double-purpose operation

Barça aim to secure an important footballer for Flick. Ferran Torres has regained prominence and has earned the coach's trust. Flick considers him a versatile piece in attack, capable of adapting to several roles. That versatility is essential in a season packed with decisive matches.

The other purpose is administrative and financial, which is key for the club. Adjusting the forward's contract allows the accounts to be balanced in a difficult market. With this move, a rushed sale in September could be avoided. In addition, the coaching staff consider it vital to retain attacking talent amid so much uncertainty.

Trust in the Valencian

The player keeps a good attitude to collaborate for the benefit of the club. Ferran Torres understands the financial situation and is open to negotiating quickly. For him, staying in Barcelona is a personal and professional priority. His performance in preseason has convinced the coaching staff to keep him as a regular.

The club hopes his new contract will be announced in a few days. The intention is to finalize it before the end of the summer transfer window. If everything is completed, Barça will be able to register the pending players. It would also send a message of reassurance to Flick and the fans.

A decisive final stretch

Barça's offices are experiencing a hectic August on all fronts. Deco is working tirelessly to balance the squad and secure new signings. Flick hopes to have a competitive group without administrative surprises. Everything will depend on whether operations like Ferran's are successful.

The club's immediate future depends on quick and firm decisions. With the market about to close, every move has huge repercussions. Securing Ferran Torres and freeing up wage space is now essential. Barça are facing the final days of the transfer window with tension and hope.