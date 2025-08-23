Gerard Romero explodes over Abel Bretones's 2-match suspension: 'Life...'

The first matchday of LaLiga sparked several heated debates, and one of the most discussed has been the one surrounding Abel Bretones. The Osasuna full-back was involved in one of the most controversial plays at the Bernabéu, in a match that ended with a narrow victory for Real Madrid. His sending off for an alleged elbow to Gonzalo caused a torrent of criticism, since there are no conclusive images that prove an impact strong enough to justify a straight red card.

When the match was entering its final stretch, Bretones was sent off after a challenge in the center of the field. The referee considered that he had struck an opponent violently, but the television replay didn't provide clear evidence. The indignation grew among the rojillo environment because Osasuna lost any chance to respond in a match that was already an uphill battle.

With the referee's report published, the Competition Committee has confirmed a two-match ban for the player. This is the minimum punishment established by the regulations when a direct red card is shown for aggression. However, many believe that the decision is disproportionate since there is no clear evidence of the blow.

Two-match ban and rojillo indignation

The ruling states that Bretones was sanctioned "for acting violently outside the play, not being in a position to contest the ball." The wording of the report doesn't convince Osasuna, who believe that the footballer was excessively punished for a confusing action without decisive evidence.

The anger wasn't limited to the Navarrese club. On social media, journalists and fans criticized the ban. Gerard Romero was one of the most forceful, writing: "Lifeee goes on the same (or worse)." This is a clear allusion to the decision made by the Competition Committee after the controversial match and to what he sees as favoritism toward Real Madrid.

The two-match ban is a serious setback for Alessio Lisci, who loses one of his starters on the left wing. Osasuna will have to face the next two matchdays without Abel Bretones, in a season start that has already shown worrying signs in terms of results and performance.

The player, meanwhile, fears that the ban will weigh even more in a season start where every point is vital. The decision has further fueled the refereeing debate in Spain, which had already been heating up after the penalty awarded to Real Madrid in the same match. Between this and the also controversial Barça match, this new edition of LaLiga has started turbulently. So, in part, Gerard Romero isn't wrong: "life goes on the same."